'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is facing very serious economic and political challenges. The country's economy is in total meltdown sending unemployment to the nauseating heights of 90%, basic necessities such as supply of water and electricity are erratic, hospitals and schools have all but closed, etc. Poverty, hopelessness and despair rules the roost!Zimbabwe's economic decline has been a slow, "steady she goes", 40 long years descend into the abyss.It took nearly 20 years for Zimbabweans to finally wake up to the reality that Robert Mugabe's mass prosperity, "Gutsa ruzhinji!" as he never seemed to tire of telling nation; was turning into mass poverty. The people realised that to stop the economic rot, they will have to remove Zanu PF from office. And to do that, they needed to carry out a raft of democratic changes to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.There are many reasons why the nation has failed to end the Zanu PF dictatorship, it has lasted 40 years and counting; one of the reasons is the failure to produce a rational narrative of how to end the dictatorship. Some people have said one thing, some said the other and yet others said something totally different. Indeed it is quite common to for some of the so called political analyst to contradict themselves in the same article and even same sentence!"But Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours in the whole world. We therefore need to come together regardless of our political divides. Zimbabwe now needs people to pull together," wrote Dr Mavaza in his latest contribution in Bulawayo 24.He is just repeating the same foolish argument Zanu PF has rammed down the nation's throat all these last 40 years.Mugabe waged the Gukurahundi massacre to force his chief political challenger, Dr Joshua Nkomo and his PF Zapu to sign the 1987 Unity Accord to create the de facto one-party, Zanu PF, dictatorship which has ruled the nation with an iron fist to this day. Zanu PF's political dominance has been such that the party has been able to do as it pleased and so the talk of "coming together regardless of our political divides" is totally meaningless.Zanu PF has a 2/3 majority in parliament and there is absolutely nothing that the party has failed to do because needed support from the opposition and it did not get it. Nothing.Indeed the de facto one-party dictatorship was ruthlessly imposed on the nation; the principle goal of Gukurahundi massacre, that left over 20 000 died, was to either wipe out PF Zapu or force the party to join Zanu PF; and was ruthlessly maintained, over 10 000 more innocent civilians have been murdered since 1987. "To ensure national unity for peace and development!" the nation was told.So the very fact that Zanu PF has managed to stay in power for 40 years since independence as the only dominant political power in the country is proof, if proof was ever required, that Zimbabwe is a one-party state with the monolithic Zanu PF dominating the political stage.The fact that Zanu PF has failed to deliver the peace, justice, freedom, liberty, economic prosperity, etc. was not because the party faced political competition. Indeed Zanu PF was doomed to be fail delivering on any of the people's aspiration precisely because to create the dictatorship Zanu PF denied the people their freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country.Having usurped the people's right to hold Mugabe and his cronies to account it was no surprise that corruption mismanagement and lawlessness because rampant in Zanu PF. The political rot had set in and it soon spread like cancer with the disastrous consequences we see today.Of course, it is nonsense for anyone to be suggesting that the cure to Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is political unity, the very thing that caused the economic and political chaos in the first place!"There is a lot of sacred cows within those in power. The efforts of president Mnangagwa are being pulled down by corruption in the economic sector." continued Dr Mavaza.He did hit the right note in the first sentence; there are certainly many sacred cows in Zimbabwe politics. People like Mnangagwa has stayed in power for 40 years and counting, although they have nothing to show for any of those years in power. Nothing!They are indeed the untouchable sacred cows of Zimbabwe politics but only because they are able to blatantly rig the elections.Of course, one has to dismisses Dr Mavaza's feeble excuse as to why Mnangagwa has failed to revive the country's economy with the contempt it rightly deserves. Why has he allowed himself to be "pulled down by corruption" especially when he had promised "zero tolerance on corruption"!Besides, the people of Zimbabwe never believed Mnangagwa was ever going to revive the country's economic fortunes and hence the reason Zanu PF rigged the July 2018 elections as the only sure way the party would remain in power.Of course, the nation has very good reason to be furious with Mnangagwa; he rigged the elections confident he would rig economic recovery and now finds he cannot deliver on the latter! What is he still doing in State House, he should fcuk off!