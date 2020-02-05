Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

24 secs ago | Views
The United States does not want to leave Zimbabwe alone and has upped its game by using designation of persons as a way of forcing the ZANU PF government to capitulate. In a strange development, the US has stopped specifying companies on the sanction list, but is rather now focusing on individuals. The targeted individuals are those that they view to be making the country to go forward. Thus, the US wants to stall Zimbabwe's economic growth and create a fertile ground for revolts.

Last week on Wednesday, US Senators Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Chris Coons wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo asking for adding of more people on the sanctions list. It looks these Senators think they are doing a good job to pile pressure on Zimbabwe. In actual fact they are bringing misery to the Zimbabwean population and for Zimbabwe it's not a crime to reclaim its land from former colonisers.

"Given the developments in Zimbabwe over the last two years, we urge you to consider enhancing the tools at your disposal, including the use of targeted sanctions, to incentivise changes in behaviour by the government of Zimbabwe. An update to the list of the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list should incorporate a balance of new designations with appropriate removals," said the senators. Their plea simply shows that they want to see an increase in the suffering of people.

On 25 October 2019, when SADC and the African Union were marching for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe, the US responded by placing Minister of State for National Security, Honourable Owen Ncube on the sanctions list. What was his crime? The US alleged that he was responsible for human rights abuses emanating from the January 2019 demonstrations. As usual the US was wicked in its judgement. In actual fact it was Minister Ncube who realised that the demonstrations had the backing of Americans and were using social media platforms to communicate and organise the demonstrations and he ordered the closing of internet. This decision threw the US plan into disarray, hence the imposition of sanctions on him alone on that particular day which coincided with anti-sanctions demonstration.

As if celebrating the 1 August 2018 disturbances which rocked Harare at the behest of the MDC, the US State Department added Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania, Major General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe to the sanctions list. Ambassador Sanyatwe was punished for pre-empting the US shenanigans as the third hand behind the August 2018 post election violence after the MDC realised that they had lost the election and their horse Nelson Chamisa lost the race and was rejected by the electorate.

The US has for a long time been targeting the Zimbabwe economy. First they announced that Zimbabwe was not a safe tourist destination and thousands of tourists shunned the country. Secondly, a number of Zimbabwe companies were also put on the sanctions list such as Agribank, ZB Bank and Zimbabwe Fertilizer Company, among others in a bid to cripple agriculture which is the mainstay of the economy. Former US assistant secretary of State for African Affairs Chester Crocker to the US Senate said "To separate the Zimbabwean people from ZANU PF, we are going to have to make their economy scream, and I hope you, Senators, have the stomach for what you have to do."

What Crocker was suggesting was that they want to make the Zimbabwean economy dysfunctional so that everything grinds to a halt. In so doing, the US wants to push the citizens into a tight corner and squeeze them until they have no breathing space so that they would revolt against the ruling party and Government.

As Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Chairperson, Dr Tafataona Mahoso puts it, "There is a campaign of what I call ‘economic terrorism' against Zimbabwe mounted by Britain and its Western allies". This is not a new strategy by the US given that former US president, Richard Nixon, once instructed US spy agencies to "make the economy of Chile scream".

The US boasts that it extended financial assistance to Zimbabwe amounting to US$3 billion since independence. Therefore, this means that for 40 years the US gave Zimbabwe US$75 million per year, honestly this is just a drop in the ocean considering the size of Zimbabwe's economy and infrastructural needs.

"Zimbabwe does not qualify for new lending considerations because it has failed to make necessary political and economic reforms that would allow International Financial Institutions (IFIs) boards to consider it for debt relief and new leasing," screamed the US. What the US is saying that Zimbabwe has failed to institute political and economic reforms, but who benefits from these reforms and measured by whose yardstick?

In reality, the reforms that the US is calling for especially, political ones are tantamount to regime change. These are the same reforms that the late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai was pushing for through the security sector reforms. Tsvangirai's script was obviously authored in the US and was meant to separate ZANU PF from the liberation war veterans who form the backbone of the liberation party.

On the economic reforms, the US wants the repossessed and re-distributed land to be returned to white former commercial farmers through the auspices of property rights. What the US should ask itself is how did those farmers obtained that land in the first place? The answer is not far from Capitol Hill because one of their Congresswoman, Cynthia McKinney had this to say over the issue "To any honest observer, Zimbabwe's sin is that it has taken the position to right a wrong, whose resolution has been too long overdue – to return its land to its people. The Zimbabwean government has said that a situation where 2% of the population owns 85% of the best land is untenable. Those who presently own more than one farm will no longer be able to do so".


Unashamed, the US declared that "the sanctions list is a living document". To those who claimed that sanctions did not exist, but were targeted measures they can now get it from the horse's mouth. The true meaning of this statement by the US government is that they still want to see Zimbabwe buckling under the effects of the sanctions until what they want is achieved.

As we are speaking today, Zimbabweans are very unsettled because of the latest wave of designation which is pending. This act will cow down people and they will be afraid to carry out their Constitutional mandate thinking the US would target them and become candidates for the sanctions list.

Source - Elijah Chihota
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

11 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

11 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

11 hrs ago | 931 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

11 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

11 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

11 hrs ago | 1241 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

13 hrs ago | 4061 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

13 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

14 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

14 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

14 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

14 hrs ago | 1082 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

15 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

15 hrs ago | 538 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

15 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Tsenengamu's proposal

15 hrs ago | 2870 Views

POLAD comedians splurge scarce forex on foreign trips

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

More needs to be done action to deal with Corona virus threat in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 280 Views

Of Zimbabwe's educated fools, thinkers

15 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe refugees lose fight to remain in Botswana

15 hrs ago | 366 Views

WATCH: Tsenengamu lashes Mnangagwa, Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1554 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is afraid of his own party, says Mutsvangwa

16 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Ginimbi denied bail

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Tsenengamu, Matutu to push for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit

16 hrs ago | 491 Views

Bosso's McClive joins Wits

16 hrs ago | 381 Views

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League trio speaks out

16 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed on $1 500 bail

16 hrs ago | 2751 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF leaders have resorted to grand looting, says Tsenengamu

16 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mugabe's son has new girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Investors target Bulawayo for quarry production business

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Lake Kariba needs three years to fill up

18 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mnangagwa tells police to deal with machete gangs decisively

18 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Chiwenga's wife to move in with her mother

18 hrs ago | 7783 Views

Welshman Ncube blames the electorate

20 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Zesa CEO dies

20 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Matutu ups the stakes, reports Kuda Tagwirei to ZACC

20 hrs ago | 3737 Views

MDC senator threatens to burn Zec offices

20 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Only Mnangagwa can fire me, not doctors, says Obadiah

20 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Zimbabwe Highway spikes robber nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mnangagwa's apocalyptic end as Zimbabwe President

20 hrs ago | 10529 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days