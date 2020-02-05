Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Angel meets Sri Lanka Prime Minister

4 hrs ago | Views
MAN of the cloth, Prophet Uebert Angel was in Sri Lanka last week and made a lasting impression that saw him meeting the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa at his home in Colombo.

Not so much is known about the details of the meeting but it followed a massive service that saw thousands of people in attendance at the end of a six-day visit.

The service was dubbed #GoodNewsSriLanka conference.

"It's always a joy seeing souls coming to receive JESUS as their LORD and SAVIOUR. Very exciting. It's a feeling you can't easily shake off," Angel wrote on his official Instagram account.

"Many people turned to Christ right from the world and from many other religions…Thank you LORD!"

In July last year, Angel grabbed similar attention when Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni himself tweeted pictures of his meeting with Angel. According to Museveni, Angel indicated his interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Met Uebert Angel, a televangelist and businessman, who is founder of Spirit Embassy in the UK and Bro. Ronnie Makabai of ETM International Church here in Kampala. They indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. Government will support them," he said.

Angel's presence in Sri Lanka for the conference prompted the government to provide tight security. The army and armed police with sniffer dogs patrolled the venues which were attended by thousands of people.

The Spirit Embassy GoodNews church founder was hosted by his spiritual son Prophet Jerome Fernando who is resident in Sri Lanka. In pictures posted on Instagram, long winding queues of people waiting to enter the venue of the conference could be seen.

Source - hmetro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe records unprecedented jump in sextortion

4 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Man killed in fight over married woman

4 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Villagers feast on cattle struck by lightning

4 hrs ago | 784 Views

Fed up woman boots cheating lover out

4 hrs ago | 921 Views

Elderly men fight over teenage girl

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Prison boss bans praying in tongues

4 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Bashed man turns to the courts for help

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Anti-POLAD sentiment driven by jealousy'

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

40-year-old uses cellphone as bait to bed teenager

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Lawyers challenge conversion of US dollar debts to Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Barking on the wrong tree won't eradicate corruption

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa clean up campaign

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa in Ethiopia for AU Summit

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man in court for $15 000 alcohol theft

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ministry to train youths in ICT

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Girlfriend paid R10 000 for businessman robbery

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Dembare sign King Nadolo

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Croco ownership fight spills into High Court

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

IDCZ board dissolved

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Machete gangs congest prisons

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tripartite Negotiating Forum talks hit deadlock over salaries

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

'Stop mourning over sanctions,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 911 Views

Woman, hitmen jailed 95 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Businessman Nabbed for US$1,3M money laundering & externalisation

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Is Godfrey Tsenengamu challenging political patronage?

7 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Morocco lauded for lustrous $65 million facility

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Designation: The new US weapon against Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 1025 Views

In renaming streets, Bulawayo totally forgot my father: Zephaniah Sihwa

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Captured' South Africa NPA withdraws charges against SARS rogue unit trio

17 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabwe National Army denies deploying special forces

18 hrs ago | 2984 Views

'Zimbabwe is not Malawi' true, still we too need 2018 nullified and Zanu-PF booted out

18 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Gwanda students turn to gold panning and macimbi harvesting

18 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Heroes and villains of the Land Reform

18 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of creating criminal gangs

18 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube's update on the current state of the Zimbabwe economy

18 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Thabitha Khumalo accused of destroying MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Chamisa, Mbeki meet over Zimbabwe military

19 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Cops banned from using cellphones while on duty

20 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Muchinguri disowns illegal miners

21 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Underwear used to fix violent hubby

21 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Sangoma granny (76) caught with 500 dagga plants

21 hrs ago | 841 Views

'Miner' trapped to death

21 hrs ago | 660 Views

'If you spoke to Smith then you can speak to Chamisa,' Mnangagwa told

21 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Hatred appointed as new Herald editor

21 hrs ago | 1245 Views

2 gold miners saved in Zimbabwe rescue mission

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Mnangagwa is being pulled down by corruption' - feeble excuse, failed to rig economic recover and must fcuk off

22 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cop chases Zanu-PF youth leader with axe

22 hrs ago | 1549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days