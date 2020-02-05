Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

36 secs ago | Views
Three years before the next election, a think-tank based in an unlikely country has foretold what many serious minds already know — that Zanu-PF will win the 2023 elections.

Only by sabotaging the reform agenda being championed by the Zanu-PF Government will MDC Alliance, the main opposition party, stand a chance of preventing the ruling party from once again retaining power.

Titled "A New Zimbabwe: Assessing Continuity and Change After Mugabe", a report published by the US organisation, Rand Corporation on Thursday last week tips President Emmerson Mnangagwa to "resoundingly win the 2023 elections."  

President Mnangagwa and his party's victory, the report explains, will be predicated on a "rebound of the economy", which is presently being held back by the El Nino-induced drought and the strangling effects of the illegal US-led Western sanctions against Zimbabwe.

It is very revealing, as our sister paper The Sunday Mail reported yesterday, that the Rand Corporation is very close to MDC Alliance, with one of the party's leaders, Mr Tendai Biti said to be a member of the Zimbabwe Working Group whose dominant members are former American diplomats who previously served at various missions in Africa.  

Mr Alex Noyes, a member of the working group wrote the report in question. Given the traditional popularity of the ruling party, its ability to rise above adversity and its rejuvenation since the Second Republic came into office in November 2017 versus a fast regressing opposition, a Zanu-PF victory in 2023 is assured. However, it is most revealing when such a prediction is made by an organisation so close to the MDC Alliance and so close to the US government which continues to harden its position against the Zanu-PF Government.  

It means that even the most strident critics and opponents of the ruling party acknowledge its electoral strength. We foresee, as the Rand Corporation does, that Zanu-PF will further improve its two thirds majority in Parliament while widening the winning margin in the presidential election from 300 000 or so votes that President Mnangagwa achieved over MDC Alliance candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa in 2018.

Even the most vocal critics and opponents of Zanu-PF are acknowledging as the Rand Corporation does, that despite the challenges the country is facing, the economy is actually on a rebound after two years of building a strong foundation for that to happen.  

Such recovery is imperceptible at this early stage, imperceptible to the untrained eye but those who know will acknowledge that signs for the economic rebound are there and the foundational infrastructure for that to happen is now there.   

Indeed, the reforms that the Government has undertaken are starting to bear fruit.   

For example, after years of excessive spending and the resulting budget deficits, Government expenditure has for the past year, been lower than revenues, resulting in budget surpluses.  The national currency is now in place and is beginning to find its true value.  We are seeing billions being invested in the mining sector, particularly in platinum and diamond.  Laws to attract and retain investment are being enacted, chief among them the Zimbabwe Investment Development Act.  

Inflation is slowing down and is projected to be down to single digit by the end of this year.        

 Seeing that the Rand Corporation says that the only way through which the opposition can stand in the way of a resounding Zanu-PF electoral victory in 2023 is through sabotaging the implementation of the reforms, the ruling party and its Government must not only intensify the reform agenda but also strongly defend it.  Citizens must also defend the reform agenda because the reforms are for their good.   

While Zanu-PF is hard at work and set for a crushing victory in the next elections, MDC-T is, in our view, actually wasting their time.  They are busy making empty noises attacking the ruling party and its Government, attacking its pro-people policies mostly social media while not doing anything on the ground.     

In addition, the opposition party is failing to deliver services in urban councils it controls, among them Harare, Gweru and Chitungwiza.  There MDC Alliance-led councils cannot provide water to residents' homes.  Where and when they are able to, they are pumping fecal water to the properties.  

Desperate residents are digging shallow wells from which to fetch water, while the better resourced are sinking boreholes.  Since urban boreholes and shallow wells yield water of suspect potability, basically all residents of Harare and Chitungwiza are buying bottled water for household consumption.  The councils are also failing to come up with strategies to collect refuse or to dispose of it safely.   

Corruption is rife in the MDC Alliance.  

Chitungwiza is a case in point.  And just a few days ago, it was reported that $2 million just disappeared from the party.   

In rural areas, MDC-Alliance is just absent.  In our view, that party in its various names over the years, has never been as shambolic and directionless as it has been under Mr Chamisa.

The electorate knows that Messrs Chamisa and Biti boast about their role in inviting Western sanctions to the country, measures that have wrought immense suffering on the masses and are frustrating the country's access to up of lines of credit and foreign direct investment.  

The electorate will decide, once again in 2023, whether to vote for a party that defends that ruinous embargo or one that is fighting against it.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe joins Africa Free Trade Area

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Businessman guns down thief

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Man challenges RG's $3,5m defamation suit

4 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC Alliance mayor arrested

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Poacher dies in shoot-out

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Be patient with Zimbabwe on reforms, says Misihairabwi

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Police officer in soup over WhatsApp leaks

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Don't resort to megaphone strategies, says Youth leader

6 mins ago | 16 Views

13 cops extort gold miners

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC retain seats in by-elections

7 mins ago | 19 Views

Penalties for businesses demanding forex

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Mliswa under fire

8 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Discord within Zanu-PF is further destabilizing Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Mthuli Ncube commissions housing units for Zimra officers

14 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Mnangagwa must stop imitating Mugabe's style

15 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Zanu-PF fears an uprising against Mnangagwa govt

15 hrs ago | 3475 Views

Mnangagwa's 'new dispensation' promises a mirage

15 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zanu-PF youths throw Tsenengamu under the bus

15 hrs ago | 3368 Views

'Control of Zimbabwe's fuel industry was behind the 2017 coup which ousted Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Police officer fatally shot by colleague during arrest of robbery suspect

15 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Cop who leaked memo on ban of cellphone for police on duty arrested

16 hrs ago | 1866 Views

ZPP remembers January 2019 stay away violence

17 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Zimbabwe economy in dire straits with 521% inflation'

18 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Zanu PF & MDC created mess, let them solve it' - 'mugodoyi' fallacy, 40 years still can't see they profiting from it

18 hrs ago | 931 Views

Police name Jumbo mine victim

18 hrs ago | 636 Views

Generator fumes affected worker at Mpopoma Housing Offices

18 hrs ago | 502 Views

Vocational centres seek to review fees

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

Court ends Haruzivishe's detention over public violence charges

18 hrs ago | 299 Views

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

18 hrs ago | 354 Views

Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man in $6000 mobile phone and bricks dealing scandal

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo Central MDC legislator Watson donates to BCC

23 hrs ago | 937 Views

Rains block Chiwenga visit

23 hrs ago | 7371 Views

BCC re-advertises parking system tender

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimsec hikes exam fees

23 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Baby mama stabs Khama Billiat

23 hrs ago | 14273 Views

BCC averts strike

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

US dollar payouts spread to Insiza

23 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Boy (9) dies in school fight

23 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa frustrating Mbeki, claims Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Chamisa's MDC battles to end Bulawayo rift

23 hrs ago | 504 Views

When they come with dirty hands!

23 hrs ago | 311 Views

Who's taking the Zanu-PF young Turks seriously?

23 hrs ago | 403 Views

Bulawayo Council dumps Harare firm

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

'Machete cops' nabbed for extortion

23 hrs ago | 566 Views

Ex-mayor regrets US$10 million Harare City FC funding

23 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa ally exposes source of vicious Zanu-PF war

24 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Kwekwe school dropout strikes gold in Nollywood

24 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days