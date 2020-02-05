Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

Opinion / Columnist

The race to succeed Pupurai Togarepi began in February 2019 when Godfrey Tsenengamu tried leading a coup against Togarepi and Matutu.Many names have been thrown into the race with speculation rife that there are only 3 top contenders for the Youth league top post.Tinomuda Machakaire known as TinMac is currently deputy Minister of Youth, he is Vice President Chiwenga's ally and a Tagwirei in-law, making him a favorite given Tagwirei's influence. However, President Mnangagwa is currently under fire for firing Togarepi over the cartels scandal which has Kuda Tagwirei at the centre. Appointing a Tagwirei ally would be a direct endorsement of cartels and corruption. President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot afford that at the moment. Tino Machakaire is a pragmatic leader who has support at grassroots but his proximity to Kuda Tagwirei works against him.The second name that has been touted in the race to succeed Togarepi is that of Energy Mutodi. While Energy Mutodi might be unpopular on twitter and social media he enjoys grassroots support in Mashonaland East, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces. Mutodi who holds a PhD in finance from the University of Cape Town is currently Deputy Minister of Information. Mutodi a close Mnangagwa ally who was persecuted by the Mugabe regime for his Mnangagwa allegiance is said to be the Palace favorite to land the Post. Mutodi is militant, and this is an important trait when commanding ZANU PF Youth League forces especially as we gear towards the 2023 elections. Mutodi is no stranger to controversy but he has mastered the art of political survival and shrewd political tactics which make him an asset to the Mnangagwa camp towards 2023.The third name that has been thrown into the race is that of Terence Mukupe. Mukupe lost the Harare East constituency to Tendai Biti and subsequently lost the Deputy Minister of Finance post which he enjoyed prior to the 2018 elections. Mukupe has been a long term Mnangagwa ally, and is an in law to Oliver Chidawu. This makes him an integral part of the Mnangagwa inner circle. Mukupe is pragmatic, but currently seems too busy and preoccupied with personal business ventures. Mukupe has been posting pictures of a lavish lifestyle on social media while Zimbabweans languish in poverty. Many are of the view that Mukupe is out of touch with the needs of the people, Mukupe is soft and is not viewed as a capable ground commander who could rally the youth league into a successful 2023 campaign. Mukupe would face a lot of resistance from rural constituencies which are ZANU PF's stronghold and most important base.The decision lies solely with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as President and First Secretary of ZANU PF though he needs to choose tactfully as his chosen secretary for youth will be the face of his 2023 campaign which is already underway. The chosen Secretary needs to be someone who can really whip votes and command grassroots support and respect while maintaining a tight, disciplined ship.