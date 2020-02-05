Latest News Editor's Choice


Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

Chris Mutsvangwa wanted to be the Minister of Energy after the November 2017 revolution which ousted Robert Mugabe. While in South Africa organizing the revolution Mutsvangwa made promises to South African fuel moguls that he would open up the pipeline for them. Mutsvangwa has been trying since 2015 to get into the fuel industry and in particular the Feruka Pipeline.

28 October 2018 - Chris Mutsvangwa launches an attack on Kuda Tagwirei and claims Kuda is the source of division in the Presidium.

5 November 2018 - Acie Lumumba does a hatchet job on Kuda Tagweirei and 4 RBZ directors, later audios are leaked of Acie Lumumba admitting that he had been paid by Chris Mutsvangwa to do a hatchet job on Tagwirei, Lumumba describes himself as a tool.

18 November 2018 - Chris Mutsvangwa accuses VP Chiwenga of plotting to oust him from War Veterans Association after Mashonaland East and West War Vets had moved a motion to oust Mutsvangwa. Mutsvangwa claims the VP is using Matemadanda and Headman Moyo to oust him.

14 April 2019 - Mutsvangwa blames Tagwirei for high fuel prices.

9 February 2020 - Mutsvangwa says Tagwirei is the source of infighting in ZANU PF.

why suspend Matutu and Tsenengamu when Mutsvangwa has done worse and never been suspended or reprimanded, is Mutsvangwa bigger than the party?

Chris Mutsvangwa and Oppah Muchinguri are leading an unholy assault on Vice President Chiwenga using COMMAND AGRICULTURE. They are targeting and singling out Kuda Tagwirei, hoping the Vice President will stand in defense of Tagwirei and become public enemy number 1.

Chris Mutsvangwa and Oppah Muchinguri are leading a faction bent on destabilizing ZANU PF. Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu are a Chris Mutsvangwa and Oppah Muchinguri project.

Even Themba Mliswa agrees that Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu are being used. The party needs to reign in on Oppah Muchinguri and Chris Mutsvangwa for such underhanded, divisive and uncouth tactics that threaten the wellbeing of the party.




Source - Nicholas Ncube
