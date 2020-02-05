Mashonaland Central will be known for cotton and tobacco farming

Opinion / Columnist

Cotton production revival is going very well in Chiweshe, Mash. Central. The coordinators and the enthusiastic cotton farmers are working in unison for the government initiated cotton farming promotion project to be a success story.The 'Heavens' have 'joined' the programme by availing plenty rains. As we gaze and admire the fields, the cotton crop is thriving and promising good returns come harvest time.The Presidential cotton farming inputs were received and distributed on time without hitches under the eagle-eye watch and supervision of the hard working supervisors or coordinators. Whatever their designations, all I know is that Kanengoni and Chibaya are doing a good job.Chiweshe will be coined "Gokwe 2" on account of being the chief cotton growing area in Mash. Central Province. Cotton farmers are now applying top dressing fertilizer with some of the crop nearing flowering stage.There is money in the soil, tobacco is already emblematic to Mazowe North Constituency and now with cotton, devolution means development. Is it not time for government to seriously consider reopening the ginning and textile processing companies that used to operate in Shamva (Tafuna) and Glendale?Cotton crop value addition must be done in Mash. Central. White gold means money.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Nash. Central.