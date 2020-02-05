Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

1 hr ago | Views
Only five miners had been trapped in a collapsed mine in Kwekwe, and not up to 20 as initial reports indicated, an official said on Friday.

A tunnel collapse at Globe and Phoenix Mine on Wednesday night trapped illegal miners underground, with initial reports putting the number as high as 20.

Kwekwe District Development Co-ordinator, Fortune Mupundu, who is also the chairman of the local committee of the Civil Protection Unit, said only five miners were underground at the time of the collapse of the tunnel.

Two died and another two, he said, had been injured. One came out unscathed.

"I can confirm only two died. The figure of 20 is an exaggeration by the media," he said.

He said of the five trapped miners, three were employees of the mine, and two illegal panners who sneaked in unauthorised when operations closed for the day.

The mine closes at 6PM each day, but the trapped miners illegally went underground at 7PM.

Mupundu said mine officials and others were notified of the tunnel collapse by the miner who escaped without injury, triggering the rescue efforts.

He said army engineers had also joined the rescue, and were assessing the state of mine which was condemned by the Environmental Management Agency in 2017 for failing to meet safety standards.


Source - New Ziana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

18 mins ago | 36 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

45 mins ago | 357 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

1 hr ago | 170 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

1 hr ago | 471 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

1 hr ago | 549 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 1129 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

2 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Women in mining communities neglected: mining and human rights watchdog

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

4 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

5 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

5 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

5 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

'Economy threat to transitional justice'

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

5 hrs ago | 1971 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

6 hrs ago | 2660 Views

'No exclusive Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks'

6 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Car import scam rocks Zimra

6 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Zengeza to house passport offices

6 hrs ago | 649 Views

Upheavals rock NetOne Cellular

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Biti's $15 million claim rubbished

6 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zacc probes cartel kingpins - Tagwirei and Billy

6 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Chamisa warned against 'hyenas'

6 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Tsenengamu vows he will never be silenced by anyone

6 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Bosso close in on veteran trio

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Gwanda boy who scored 16 points at A-Level appeals for funding

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

BCC to approach Mnangagwa's Cabinet over street name changes

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Alderman Mabaleka dies

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Govt to appoint provincial medical directors for Bulawayo, Harare

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Youths urged to shun cartels

7 hrs ago | 571 Views

Protection order over false rape report threats

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mahachi gets SA permanent residency

7 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mnangagwa's minister against shona ECD teacher deployment in Matebeleland

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Zambezi inflow to ease power cuts

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

Friendly fire kills on-duty Zimbabwe cop

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF 2023 victory assured, but vigilance is key

7 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days