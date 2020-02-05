Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

Opinion / Columnist

Water woes are set to worsen in Beitbridge town after thieves stole cables which supply the main pump station with electricity between Thursday night and Friday morning during a routine load shedding programme.The development has left the 70 000 residents with only one-month supply of water.The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) team leader for Beitbridge, Thulani Sibanda said yesterday that they were now working on replacing the cables.He said the thieves had stolen cable at the main pump station which supplies water into the main dam where it is kept before treatment and pumping to residents."This is disappointing, that some people can vandalize this key resources," said Sibanda."What it means is that in terms of water security we are affected because these are the pumps which supply water to our storage dams where we treat water for the whole town."As it stands the amount of water we keep for production is dwindling ad at the same time we cannot harvest water from the Limpopo River."When our storage dams are full we can keep water to supply the whole town for six months. The replacement of the cable will depend on its availability on the market, but let me assure you that we have the resources to procure it".The official said the thieves had stolen 40 metres of electricity cables of high value.He said the water authority had also procured enough water purification chemicals for Beitbridge.H-Metro understands that the town requires an estimated 18 megaliters of water daily."I want to discourage people to desist from acts of vandalism. We cannot develop as a national if we have such criminals in our midst."You will note that we now have to divert a substantial amount of money to procuring vandalised cables, when that money could be put to some good use," said Sibanda.Beitbridge town engineer Douglas Martin Siphuma said recently that they had introduced the big flash to beat water woes and as a stop gap measure to minimise sewer blockages."We are encouraging residents to do bulky flashing between 0630hours and 0700 hours in the morning and 1900 to 1930 hours in the evening."This is done to wash away the solid extricates in our sewer pipes to minimise cases of blockages," said Engineer Siphuma.He said they were working on constructing four more reservoir tanks with a combined carrying capacity of 44 mega litres of water.Currently, the official said the town requires at least 18 mega litres of water in planned areas daily, though the Zimbabwe National Authority is failing to pump enough water citing high costs of maintaining a generator in the absence of electricity.