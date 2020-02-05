Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

31 secs ago | Views
The late founding president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Morgan Tsvangirai, will be posthumously honoured during the second anniversary of his passing on in the United Kingdom this weekend.

The party's UK and Ireland Chapter took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, to make the announcement.

"You are invited to join us as we celebrate and remember Dr Morgan Tsvangirai on Saturday, 15th February. His legacy lives on. We continue the fight for democracy until Zimbabwe is free from the regime's tyranny", the Chapter said, concurrently signing off with 'MDC: change that delivers'.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer at a private South African hospital on Valentine's Day in 2018. After his demise, his longtime understudy Nelson Chamisa took over despite disgruntlements from other senior members eyeing the coveted presidency of the main opposition party.

Tsvangirai's former deputy, Thokozani Khupe then led a renegade breakaway faction which dismally performed during the 2018 harmonised elections controversially won by Mnangagwa and his long-ruling Zanu-PF.

Source - online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

1 min ago | 3 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Binga people marooned after heavy rains, no help from govt yet

25 mins ago | 65 Views

Ginimbi has propensity for crimes of dishonesty, says court

33 mins ago | 118 Views

Cabinet meeting rescheduled

42 mins ago | 89 Views

Muchenje against audits at NetOne?

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zupco bus accident kills at least 10 people

1 hr ago | 296 Views

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Hubby flees for dear life leaves wife to be raped by their attack

5 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Mnangagwa to descend on Bulawayo for a Gukurahundi visit

5 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Zimbabwe vendor in court for booing police

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Murder suspects flee police officers on feet

6 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zanu-PF's Togarepi accepts fate

6 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Man stabbed to death over transport fare

6 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Robbers rape, rob 83-year-old Granny

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe has too many teachers on acting capacity, says Minister

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

US$6600 Import duty fraud: Trial date set for Zimra official

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mnangagwa bigs up dialogue as key to peace and cooperation

6 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe to import 80 thousand tonnes monthly

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matanga vows to crush machete-wielding gangs

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Jonathan Moyo drove Tsvangirai to meet Gono in 2008

8 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Exposing corruption at ZIMPARKS

9 hrs ago | 1517 Views

EXCLUSIVE: ZANU PF Youth leaders exposed

9 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Thieves cripple Beitbridge's water supply

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

The Bulawayo Bomber bounces back

10 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Bosso's Ariel hope

10 hrs ago | 930 Views

Gwanzura stadium turned into a maize field

10 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Cop faces disciplinary action

10 hrs ago | 794 Views

Kwekwe mine rescue ends, only 5 people were trapped

10 hrs ago | 841 Views

Madhuku a disappointing traitor - Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 2787 Views

How to win on Instagram in 2020

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

BREXIT like Britain or breakaway like Matabeleland

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

Obert Gutu 'dumps' Mnangagwa's Polad

11 hrs ago | 5115 Views

Zimbabwe community radio sparks tribal debate

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Villagers nabbed for stealing cattle worth $85 000

11 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mushosho retires from Old Mutual

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

How to write an effective essay when you are lack of time

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

RBZ clears Dubai firm in US$20 million deal

13 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa; the hand behind ZANU PF factionalism

14 hrs ago | 6097 Views

Zimbabwe to import GMO maize

14 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Unveiling the next ZANU PF Youth leader

14 hrs ago | 3678 Views

Chamisa's MDC rolls out Tsvairai Zimbabwe protest clean-up campaigns

14 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Mob bashes suspected cops, foils robbery

14 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Catholic Bishops calls for emergency relief

14 hrs ago | 680 Views

'MDC is bigger that Zanu-PF,' says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Concern over patients defaulting ARVs

14 hrs ago | 780 Views

'Matabeleland Collective was a Mnangagwa scam' Jonathan Moyo says

14 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Chamisa's MDC divided over talks: Chamisa wants them but Biti says 'no'

14 hrs ago | 3525 Views

'Army Commanders afraid of mass uprising'

14 hrs ago | 3757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days