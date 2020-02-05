Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

Opinion / Columnist

The late founding president of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Morgan Tsvangirai, will be posthumously honoured during the second anniversary of his passing on in the United Kingdom this weekend.The party's UK and Ireland Chapter took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, to make the announcement."You are invited to join us as we celebrate and remember Dr Morgan Tsvangirai on Saturday, 15th February. His legacy lives on. We continue the fight for democracy until Zimbabwe is free from the regime's tyranny", the Chapter said, concurrently signing off with 'MDC: change that delivers'.Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer at a private South African hospital on Valentine's Day in 2018. After his demise, his longtime understudy Nelson Chamisa took over despite disgruntlements from other senior members eyeing the coveted presidency of the main opposition party.Tsvangirai's former deputy, Thokozani Khupe then led a renegade breakaway faction which dismally performed during the 2018 harmonised elections controversially won by Mnangagwa and his long-ruling Zanu-PF.