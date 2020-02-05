Latest News Editor's Choice


Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi today dented any hopes that cartel ring-leaders will be prosecuted when he startlingly revealed that they have captured key State institutions including the judiciary, the media, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the police and political parties.

Hodzi, who is mandated to prosecute crimes in the country, told local radio station StarFM News that it is difficult to deal with cartels because of their stranglehold on key State institutions.

That the country's PG would make such revelations exposes the octopus links that the criminal cartels have on State institutions, key among them the country's Presidium.  

While Zanu-PF has gone hoarse lying to the world that sanctions are the problem in the country, recent revelations by Zanu-PF senior officials, including the startling admission by the PG himself, have exposed the fact that at the heart of the country's rot is the unbridled culture of sleaze, avarice and corruption by the well-heeled and the politically connected.
 
It is chastening that some in Zanu-PF--and now the PG---are now in agreement with the MDC, which recently unveiled the five fights that Zimbabweans must wage in 2020, key among them being the fight against corruption. We have always maintained that it is Zanu-PF and its cartels that are at the epicenter of the national rot and recent developments have vindicated us.  

The Prosecutor-General was unwittingly revealed his impotence because of the intricate web of connections that these cartels have, including with the judiciary. It was lost on Hodzi that as an officer of the court, he was also implicating himself through his revelation that the judiciary is part of this festering rot.

Only a legitimate people's government can deal with this stinking national decay.

#thepeoplesgovernment

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka
