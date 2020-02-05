Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe domestic workers' gazetted salary enough for a bundle of vegetables

The MDC notes with concern that government has gazetted paltry wages of 160 RTGS per month for all domestic workers, contrary to representations and agreements government had reached with the relevant sector.  

Given the parlous state of the economy, that figure is enough to a bundle of vegetables.

Domestic workers are the most lowly paid in Zimbabwe and the Industry is very much unregulated as they do not fall under an Employment Council. Their wages are negotiated under a Labour Advisory Board, mostly with the Zimbabwe Domestic Allied Workers Union and with some Employers of Domestics picked by government.

The Domestics representatives had a very plausible figure of ZWL$1200 and after negotiations they settled for the following figures

1. Gardener ZWL$385
2. Housekeeper ZWL$400

All with an Allowance of ZWL $385.00 for transport, accommodation and other ancillaries. The figures that have been published are not the ones agreed upon between the Parties at the Advisory Board.

The MDC is disappointed that we have a government that has no empathy with the poor, they are simple not trustworthy as they change goal posts after agreeing with workers representatives. Figures which they had agreed with workers representatives were higher than what government eventually gazetted.

The present situation on the  ground  shows that rentals for a room in high density areas costs an average of ZWL$200 while a kilogramme of economy beef is going for ZWL$120.

Only a people's government is able to improve the dignity of the citizen and to care for their livelihoods.


Source - Gideon Shoko
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

