Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Anti-graft rhetoric leading us nowhere

1 hr ago | Views
THE public admission by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi that corrupt cartels have captured key government institutions including the police and judiciary demonstrates that as long as the fight against graft is not taken beyond lip service by critical stakeholders, we may as well be fighting a losing battle as a country.

The public looks up to the police and judiciary to stem out corruption, but if these, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority itself are compromised, then we are doomed.

There has been a lot of noise about the growing sophistication of cartels responsible for most of the high-level corruption. The fact that these cartels have been allowed to flourish is clear proof that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is not serious about fighting corruption, especially considering that those who have been linked to the cartels are deeply embedded in government and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Fuel mogul Billy Rautenbach, in particular, has not added much value to economic development through his Chisumbanje Green Fuels ethanol project, while having Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei in sole control of the fuel pipeline has created an unhealthy monopoly that is bleeding the country dry.

What is frightening is the revelation that these cartels now cut across all public institutions including the media and legal professions. Quite clearly, graft will remain endemic as government has not shown a serious appetite to fight it, perhaps because many of its key principals are also feeding from its troughs.

Given Hodzi's position, his revelations that the cartels are so well organised that they frustrate investigations into their corrupt deals should be a call for citizens to demand more accountability and transparency from government. With corruption having significantly contributed to the country's economic malaise, these issues should be urgently attended to, otherwise government institutions will continue to lose public confidence.

Government cannot remain silent following these serious accusations as they are an indictment on its modus operandi. Unless serious, urgent action is taken, the situation will likely deteriorate to a stage whereby the country will become synonymous with corruption.

It is heartening that Hodzi promised that his authority will be prosecuting corruption in a very aggressive and robust manner, but our prayer is that he will get the necessary support from the relevant government institutions. Otherwise, he may end up fighting a lone battle that he would not be able to win.

Source - zbc
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutsvangwa feud with Tagwirei exposed

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Naming, shaming not Zanu-PF policy, says Chinamasa

40 mins ago | 217 Views

16 new magistrates sworn in

51 mins ago | 140 Views

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 255 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

1 hr ago | 235 Views

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Police use on opposition a clear sign of an urgent need of security sector reform

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Kraal head assaulted over welfare food

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zim education access stiffened - ZPP

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Illegal gold miner jailed 2 years

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

USA equal Zimbabwe for lowest ODI total

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

3 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

BCC unveils credit control, debt collection policy

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

5 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

5 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Sextortion haunts women

5 hrs ago | 1078 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

Magistrate dismisses remand application for vendors

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Workmates clash over boss

5 hrs ago | 983 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

5 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

5 hrs ago | 647 Views

'Build more labs, embrace innovation'

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Herentals approach High Court

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Institutionalised racial segregation died the day Mandela was released, says Ramaphosa

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

6 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Cattle slaughters decrease 11%

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

6 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

6 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days