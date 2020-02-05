Opinion / Columnist
WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit
1 hr ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the 33RD Ordinary Session of the African Union was unique in that African leaders were on the same page in their deliberations on how the issue of illegal sanctions on fellow countries must be handled as well as the need to ensure peace in North and West Africa.
As the President touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this Wednesday, he summed up highlights of the summit.
Source - zbc
