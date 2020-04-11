'Grow and multiply in your affliction'

Opinion / Columnist

When Joseph was *quarantined* and locked up ( *lockdown*) in prison, he chose to multiply. He used his period of *quarantine* (as a prisoner) and in Potiphar's house (as a slave) to grow and become an outstanding leader (Genesis 39:23) and to sharpen and perfect his administration and managerial skills in preparation for his Prime Minister in Egypt.Exodus 1:12 "But the more they afflicted them, the more they multiplied.After this lockdown, some will be better and others will be bitter. Grow during this time of affliction and isolation!Write that book! Compose those songs! Practise that keyboard or piano. Prepare those sermons. Prepare those lesson plans. Polish and refine that CV. Brainstorm and finalize your project and business ideas. Perfect that business plan.Your body is on lockdown, but your brain is not on lockdown. Your mind and creativity is not quarantined.Think, plan, strategize, practise, prepare, grow and multiply! Grow and multiply in your isolation and afflictionExodus 1:12 "But the more they afflicted them, the more they multiplied"gwizimotivator@yahoo.com