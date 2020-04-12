Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's govt shuts doors on errant businesses

12 Apr 2020 at 08:40hrs | Views
THE Government will not consider applications from businesses, which are fond of wantonly increasing prices of commodities including those that are found liable of breaching the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown guidelines under its Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and informal sectors cushioning fund, a Cabinet official said.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said measures would be put in place to ensure that businesses with tendencies of profiteering from consumers' hard-earned incomes through rampantly hiking prices are not going to benefit from the SMEs and informal sectors' cushioning facility announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We are saying all rural and urban retail shops that are fond of wantonly increasing prices of commodities should not bother to apply for the cushioning facility, as their applications will be rejected forthwith," she said.

Dr Nyoni further added that such businesses would not be considered for any Government programmes in the near future.

"Even when we start the process of reviving and capacitating small businesses, we will make sure they don't qualify because of their uncouth tendencies of exploiting people," she said.

Over the past two years, the country has witnessed unprecedented increases in prices of basic commodities that have kept eroding people's incomes, raising calls for Government to intervene and reprimand the business community.

Two weeks ago, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers ordered its members to immediately effect price freeze on all basic commodities to allow consumers to access the goods at affordable prices during the 21-day lockdown.

Dr Nyoni said businesses that are also liable of contravening lockdown guidelines would be excluded from accessing the funding.

"We will only deal with businesses that are complying with the President's call on lockdown guidelines and those that open shops to serve the public in a proper manner, not to open shop to exploit the public whose income are already compromised," she said.

It is an offence in terms of the Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 to be found breaching the lockdown guidelines.

Dr Nyoni said her ministry would use its supportive role in the cushioning facilities as well as SMEs and informal players representative bodies to identify undeserving applicants.

The upcoming funding package is being administered by the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare as it has the responsibility of providing social safety nets and potential beneficiaries have been requested to come through their respective registered associations such as SMEs chambers, informal traders and vendors associations dotted across the country.

Dr Nyoni also warned imbibers to refrain from drinking from the same container as it increases their risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

"We are calling on people to refrain from drinking beer using the same container especially opaque beer, which is mostly imbibed in groups as this increases their chances of contracting the coronavirus and such habits are in contrary to social distancing, which is one of the precautionary measures of preventing the spread of this disease."

National Consumer Rights Association advocacy advisor, Mr Effie Ncube said it was prudent for the Government to exclude businesses with unethical practices from the funding facility as a way of condoning consumer abuse.

"There is no doubt that since the announcement and commencement of the coronavirus lockdown, businesses have unjustifiably raised prices of basic commodities to 'punishing' levels. With these new prices, food has been placed beyond the reach of millions of Zimbabweans.

This criminal and unethical conduct requires stiff punishment. We have seen in South Africa, the Competition Commission and Consumer Commission issuing huge fines to businesses that have increased prices in response to the lockdown. These bodies have even gone as far as closing large supermarkets as punishment. Europe is doing the same. Asia is doing the same therefore the same should be done in Zimbabwe," he said.

Mr Ncube called on drastic measures to be taken against businesses that are bent on profiteering from humanitarian crisis.

"Otherwise we run the risk of allowing some unscrupulous individuals to benefit from a national disaster. The nation is in deep pain, as is the rest of the world. As such no business or individual should be allowed to profit out of such a monumental humanitarian nightmare. We must fight together and not take advantage of each other," he said.

Further adding that: "Government should therefore go beyond denying culprits access to the SMEs cushioning facility. It should protect consumers. It must actually punish and take perpetrators out of business. Government must be robust in its approach and hit hard, not with kid gloves," he said.

Source - sundaynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2267 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3203 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4040 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6377 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1611 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10390 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2531 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2329 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5736 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2922 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days