Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Covid-19 and the bad 'all-weather' friends

12 Apr 2020 at 09:33hrs | Views
THIS lockdown must be logging down Sibusiso Moyo, the Foreign Affairs minister, too bad. When you are used to being out too much, lockdowns are, no doubt, a bad thing to happen to you.

You, therefore, don't get surprised when SB, the chap they grew up calling Bhudhi Busi, starts making mumbling statements. Late last week, he decided to take his boredom to the market, issuing a thinly veiled threat against people who are saying Covid-19 started in China. Well, he didn't mention China by name, but who doesn't know that he meant China?

SB, the pretty "courageous" chap who stormed ZBC two-and a-half years ago and announced a coup that he said wasn't a coup, said the following, in summary. He was aware of companies that were propagating "offensive, racially discriminatory publicity" on the coronavirus. These companies are talking of the "supposed origins" of the virus. This is abhorrent to his government. The virus knows no ethnic or racial boundaries. Zimbabweans were subjected to racial discrimination during colonial times and must, therefore, desist from "any form of racially charged slander or insult".

It's not clear what companies SB was referring to, but he obviously forgot or deliberately omitted mentioning his colleague in Cabinet, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, in his vacuous statements. Oppah is the Defence minister and a very senior member of the ruling Zanu-PF. Just recently, she told gullible villagers that the virus was God's germ war against the Americans for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, and never bothered apologising about that offensive and racially discriminatory statement.

But SB is surely a bored guy used to big and fawning audiences that he can't be getting from within his bedroom during this lockdown. Just like the army of fake prophets who are used to big congregations that they cannot get now, so they are having to spend lots of time on Facebook and Twitter telling us all sorts of archived prophesies and how the west is going to inject Africans with microchips in the name of vaccination.

There are some basic things that don't make sense in SB's utterances. For instance, he talks of "supposed origins" of the corona virus. What this implies, in essence, is that the origins of Covid-19 have not been proved or acknowledged.

It could be that SB is watching too many cartoons at home, has little else to do or just wants to prove how clever he is. Because, you see, everyone knows where the virus came from. That's Wuhan, the capital city of the Hubei province in China. Even Beijing has not denied that. No-one has. So, there is nothing "supposed" about the origins of the coronavirus.

SB must know one thing. It won't help to be reading lots of literature on global pandemics, drawing theories from there and then trying to apply things on Zimbabwe. Granted, there hasn't been conclusive evidence on where some of the biggest global pandemics came from. The 1918 to 1920 Spanish flu, for instance. During World War 1, Spain was a neutral force. That gave its press the space to report objectively on the disease which, ultimately killed more than 50 million people across the globe, armies included. But it was established later that the reason why some people then thought it came from Spain was, the Spanish media revealed how it was killing people there while others were mum on it. And it has never been known where, exactly it came from.

That's not the same thing with Covid-19. Even as it was starting, it was known that it was coming from Wuhan. That's why Beijing quickly ordered a complete shutdown of Wuhan, something that seems to be paying off for the Chinese now. What's not known yet, despite the flurry of conspiracy theories, is who started the virus, if anyone, or how it exactly started. But it started in Wuhan, a Chinese city, period.

And, hey, there is nothing unethical or sinister about saying the coronavirus started in China. It's not racially discriminatory. There is nothing racial or racist in saying SB from Zimbabwe or the Ebola virus started in West Africa. Those are facts. Donald Trump, for all his faults, was right in there when he was recently confronted by a journalist at the White House. He wouldn't be bullied into withdrawing his statement that the virus comes from China. Of course, you don't agree with him for calling it a "Chinese virus", because we can't stoop so low as to give a virus a nationality. That would be a clumsy and slippery slope.

It sounds good and wise to say Zimbabweans must avoid being racially discriminatory, because they suffered the same during colonial rule. An eye for an eye gives you blindness, agreed, but when SB's statement here is put in context, it becomes empty and futile. Yes, SB doesn't mention China by name in his utterances, but there is no prize for guessing that he is warning people against talking of the coronavirus as coming from China. No other nation has been bandied around.

The Zimbabwean ruling elite is still stuck in that useless mode of regarding China as an all-weather friend. It's not. Not for the majority of the people. In that regard, it becomes clear that SB is using the predictable elitist mantra to protect the Chinese image. It's only the Zanu-PF ruling elite that benefits from its association with China.

If the Chinese were that well meaning with their Wilkins adventure and the local health system, how come our leaders are still trooping to Beijing for medical attention? Why didn't the Chinese think of investing in our other hospitals and equipping them with drugs so that our leaders and us would get good treatment at home?

It's the elite who get into shady contracts with the Chinese to cart our resources out. This is not fiction. You know what happened at Chiadzwa. The Chinese give our rulers a big and long chance to eat. That's why SB is talking like he is now doing. It's bad manners to be eating and talking against your guest.

That's why they are turning a blind eye to the widespread abuses at Chinese factories. It's not about racial profiling. It's about the chefs' mouths.

------
Tawanda Majoni is the national coordinator at Information for Development Trust, an non-profit organisation promoting good governance, and can be contacted on tmajoni@ gmail.com

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2267 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3207 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6378 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1611 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10397 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2531 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2329 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5738 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2923 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days