Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Publicans, sinners at work in the food relief system

12 Apr 2020 at 09:37hrs | Views
THE government food relief system started bearing fruit with reports last week that qualifying beneficiaries have received some money through their accounts with the People's Own Savings Bank (POSB). The money (it is believed) is part of US$600 million, which has been raised to alleviate suffering among the country's senior citizens and the handicapped.

While the release of the money is a welcome boon for which government must be commended for its speedy release, there are aspects of its administration that are a cause for concern and must be explained to the people.

It is clear there are impediments in the way before the people actually benefit from the relief. These impediments don't only relate to the lockdown now affecting all, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic; they are also due to administrative roadblocks that impede the release of the money to the people.

When in early March the local grapevine first announced the pending move by government to give relief to the people, confusion reigned within the community of beneficiaries, whose social security has also been compromised by a poor rainfall this season.

The usual local disseminators of information regarding the people's need of government intervention, initially said people needed to visit the POSB to open accounts with the people's own bank to facilitate deposits into their accounts.

Many people rushed to the POSB facilities to open accounts. Some of them had to borrow from friends to meet the requirements in this regard.

As I am writing, I have in front of me an account statement issued by a POSB branch, and a receipt showing an amount of Z$45.00 paid by an applicant. These documents are dated March 12 2020.

One of the requirements, the account holder was told, you had to have a cell phone to access the benefits in your account. This particular account holder did not have a cell phone but the money remains in the POSB account without any hope for its return to the account holder. There is no knowing that this is an isolated case, but there is no avoiding the fear that thousands of other people were caught up in this confusion in the administration of government policy in this regard.

The account statement shows some interesting details beginning (of course) with the name of the applicant etc, etc. The details show that it is a foreign currency account for the benefit of senior citizens, which is payable in US dollars.

The effective date of March 12 with original profit rate of 0.500000000%, a figure whose meaning can only be extremely confusing to most people.

The holder of this particular account still had some shock awaiting her, because days after she opened the account with money borrowed from a friend,

people were called to gather at their usual meeting place where officials of the Social Welfare Department, accompanied by POSB officials, announced a new system for the benefit of senior citizens and the handicapped.

The new system was that government had decided to forego the old system in which the people received a bucket of maize after paying a token surcharge of $8 for transport to bring the maize to the people. The people complained bitterly, saying government was delivering supplies to the rural population (where the ruling party enjoys unchallenged support) without charging for transport. Another bone of contention was that rural people received a 50kg each.

But the "publicans and sinners" of the whole system had made their calculations and decided how the government could benefit. Who are the publicans and who are sinners? The publicans are those who are employed to collect government revenue (like the POSB) and the sinners are policy-makers who are not particularly concerned about cause and effect of government policy. They are cynics and antisocialists whose main concern is to ensure government gets its revenue.

Once the money has been collected, there is no knowing how the policy makers will use it. We have had in this country many cases of public money being stashed away in banks abroad, and the sinners getting away with it.

At the gathering during which the government announced the new system (benefitting the people with money instead of maize) the people were given netOne cards free of charge, the people were told. As the money started appearing in accounts of those who were registered, it was announced that beneficiaries must apply for cards before they can withdraw or use the $180 to which they are entitled.

This means applying for a card at the POSB. With the lockdown in force it is not possible for anyone to apply for authorisation cards. The money, therefore, remains with the POSB until the lockdown is lifted, and there is no indication that it will be lifted anytime soon. One should be seen to be blaming government for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, government must sit on its laurels believing the money has reached its intended beneficiaries.

This is a problem for government to sort out to ensure the money gets to the people.

Many questions have been left hanging. One of the questions pertains to the currency and how often the people can expect to receive the money. It is believed, however, that the money comes from donors in foreign currency and people expect it to come in that currency, not the measly local currency.

When the people were registering they were told that the publicans were there to register all those who qualified, not to answer questions. So the people went home without knowing many things.

A burning question pertains to the issue on how government determined the amount of $180 now in their account, and how that money can sustain an average family. How often shall the money be deposited in their accounts is another burning question.

Government officials were happy to announce that the people would be issued with netOne cellphone lines and numbers, but the officials did not tell if government would deduct the cost from their benefits. Was this a gimmick to recruit phone users for netOne, many people wondered, and this fear was compounded by refusal of those who were registering beneficiaries to answer questions.

"We are here to register you and not to answer your questions," the people were told.

In Zimbabwe there is no such thing as public opinion. Any attempt to promote public opinion is either muzzled or smothered with a reminder that the war veterans fought a war of liberation and have a God-given right to go on ruling without being reminded of public concerns.

The war veterans have created a system of government that perpetuates a self-glorifying evil by appointing their Young Turks to rule after them. So the whole idea that the war veterans went to war alone for the sole purpose of suppressing and oppressing the people goes on.

They are getting away with murder.

------
Jonathan Maphenduka contact 0772 332 404

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2268 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3208 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6381 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1611 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10399 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2532 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2329 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5195 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5741 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2923 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days