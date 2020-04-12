Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We know our heroes and Obert Mpofu is not One of them - Zapu Youth Front

12 Apr 2020 at 10:49hrs | Views
Recently we have read so much about the history of our Party, Zapu and its leadership. Some of the writings and postings have been from people known to be extremely hostile to our party and more so individuals who have done all they could to destroy the economy of this country thus ruining the future of every youth.

It is therefore shocking to read a posting from Mr Nicholas Ncube portraying the ZanuPF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu  as  equal  to Joshua Nkomo the first President of Zapu and Dumiso Dabengwa the recently departed second President of Zapu. This fellow shamelessly insults our party claiming that without these 2 leaders, there is no longer Zapu. Then he wants the people to listen to Obert Mpofu.

We know Dr. Obert Mpofu as the loyal son of the tyrant and disgraced Robert Mugabe. No one called him so. He declared it himself. Robert Mugabe, the man who massacred over 20000 Zapu supporters and Ndebeles  was Dr. Mpofu`s father in ZanuPF. Dr. Obert Mpofu loyally obeyed Robert Mugabe as he totally ravaged the entire socio-economic life line of this country. Nicholas Ncube thinks that all of us have short memories or that we can be blinded by some food left-overs.

We shudder to read something  from one calling himself a researcher who waffles around in a vain attempt to defend a man who has been part of a gang that practically administered the crushing of all vibrant parastatals like Zisco, Cold Storage Commissions, the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Air Zimbabwe just to name a few because the least is endless. We are astounded by the absence of simple logic that should help one to understand that Dr Obert Mpofu was the Minister of Mines during the days of the diamond mining in Marange. What did the nation gain from that huge project?  Mpofu`s father Robert Mugabe bemoaned the disappearance of 15 billion US dollars a few months before he was overthrown by soldiers. Soon after the coup Nicholas Ncube`s hero changed and rushed to call his 'father' a dictator. This is a typical behaviour of a cunning opportunist who is always ready to usurp any space for self-aggrandisement.

While God the Creator gave everyone brains to use, we do not understand how one finds heroism in a man who has been a Cabinet Minister in a government that saw the collapse of a health system leaving everyone exposed to the all pandemics including this very covid-19. Is it reasonable for anyone, let alone a researcher to spend time talking about who is gaining more support between Zapu and the MRP in a desperate effort to defend a Secretary for Administration of governing a party that has no clue about how to address the problem of our crumbled currency and the ever rising prices  of everything? Why does one get the audacity to reject reality and ignore even his own economic predicament but choose the luxury of defending and promoting a self-confessed son of a dictator? Or is it part of the state sponsored corruption that beneficiaries of the looters now invade the free press to just sing for their supper?

As the youth we know who has put us into this socio-economic situation. We know for sure who has made us more vulnerable to death through the covid-19 since hospitals have no medicines and the infrastructure is dilapidated. It is none other than the ZanuPF machinery of which Obert Mpofu has been and still is the leader.

Our future is not based on distortions of history to prop up some disastrous leadership let alone attempts to inherit some heroism of people with whom one fundamentally differed during their lifetime. The youth will benefit nothing from obvious perpetual political opportunism. We, in the Zapu Youth Front will cherish a leadership with a vision that will shape our destiny. It is an expensive absurdity to defend a man whose record and that of his party have been a persistent and systematic destruction of the economy.

Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2270 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3209 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6382 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1611 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10400 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2532 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2329 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5195 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1792 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5742 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2923 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3324 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days