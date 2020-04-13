Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

African Sun halves workers, executives' salaries as Covid-19 bites sector

13 Apr 2020 at 08:02hrs | Views
HOSPITALITY group, African Sun, has slashed salaries for most of its workers including top executives by 50 percent due to the adverse effects of the global pandemic, Covid-19.

Of late, African Sun announced the closure of 21 of its hotels and strategic business units around the country owing to restricted travel and unplanned cancellations on hotel bookings following the spread of the disease across the world.

According to an internal memorandum dated April 7, signed by the hotel's acting human resources director Mr Believe Dirorimwe, African Sun informed its employees of the decision to halve their salaries.

"In an effort to save your job and to ensure that you have at least an income while at the same time mitigating the company's risk of going out of business, the board has ascertained and resolved that it is only possible to pay employees 50 percent salary for the months of April and May 2020," reads part of the  document.

Mr Dirorimwe said the balance and accrued salaries would be settled when the existing 'act of God' has been contained and business has normalised. He indicated that African Sun was cognisant of the rule of law that an employment contract cannot be unilaterally altered, but the drastic measure has to be taken as the company has not been generating business long before the Ministerial Public Health (Covid-19 Presidential Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020-SI 83 of 2020.

"As a result of the effects of the Lockdown Order and the Covid-19 pandemic as a whole, you are unable to avail yourself for work and the company has no work to avail to you owing to circumstances beyond its control, which circumstances can be legally coined 'force majeure'.

"The other option should you not agree to the proposed salary cut and the other measures set out herein above, is the mutual suspension of contractual obligation on account of impossibility of same on the basis of 'force majeure' in the form of Covid-19 pandemic and the aforesaid Ministerial Order."

Mr Dirorimwe further indicated that if some of the employees are not part of the critical staff working from home, and have not filled a vacation leave form, they are deemed to be on paid vacation leave with effect from March 30 to April 19, 2020.

"The payment of the same will be in terms of the measures set out of order, please note this period may be extended."

The hotel group has indicated that it will continue to monitor the situation and once contained, consideration would be made on the reopening of some or all of its strategic business units, hotels and resorts after the stipulated 21-day national lockdown.

Some of African Sun's hotels and strategic business units that have been closed across the country include Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Victoria Falls, Monomotapa Hotel Harare, Hwange Safari Lodge, Dete, Caribbea Bay Resort Kariba, Troutbeck Resort Nyanga.

Covid-19 is a global pandemic that was first detected in China last December and has spread across the nations of the world killing close to 100 000 people.

In Zimbabwe, the disease was detected a few weeks ago and 13 confirmed cases have been recorded with three deaths. Meanwhile, the national airline, Air Zimbabwe has also indicated that a number of its non-technical workers are set to be sent on indefinite unpaid leave from April 23 as it seeks to trim its losses after grounding operations due to the ongoing lockdown in most parts of the world.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen most countries adopting travel restrictions and lockdown to minimise its spread, resulting in AirZim stopping its flights.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2272 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3214 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4043 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6389 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1613 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10416 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2532 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2329 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5197 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1793 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5745 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2923 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days