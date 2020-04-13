Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Lockdown in the ghetto

13 Apr 2020 at 08:16hrs | Views
THE lockdown issue has been done wrongly, especially to us in the ghettos. It has been set up in a way that negatively affects our wellness, wellbeing and livelihood.

This is so because the people who designed this lockdown system have neither been to our communities, ignored our way of life for reasons best known to them nor did they consider us to be on the same level as other citizens. It was done in a one-size-fits-all approach.

In the ghettos, we have communal toilets. If not communal, they are outside our houses in the back corner (in some areas).

Mostly, we only have around 200-square metres (this includes the house and playground for kids in the garden).

Our houses are less than two metres from the service roads. We share food as a community, we swap bedrooms for different gender (one house will take in boys the other house will take in girls). We spend most of our time on the roads, our parents will be exchanging meals, while young boys and girls will also be playing different games on the roads.

Mind you that's their only playground. Middle-aged boys and girls will be walking from one house to the other helping elders with different chores. We are always on the move as well going to the communal bathrooms and water sources (boreholes or asking for water from neighbours with wells).

Having mentioned all these critical things that keep us on the move and in huge numbers on the roads, my biggest question is: Why did the government not consult us first or simply do a research to ascertain what would work for us and what would not?

It seems as though they just heard of the word lockdown and decided to impose it on us, thus, they locked us down.

Our way of life is very different to that of our brothers and sisters on the other side of town in the affluent suburbs.

Their houses are on land measuring a minimum 1 000 square metres, their houses have rooms (pantries) to lock up food for over one year, their children have huge playgrounds, they have bars, movie houses, several lounges and gyms all inside their houses.

On the outside, they even have swimming pools, spacious gazebos, entertainment areas and surplus of land to do exercises on. Obviously, for the above people, lockdown is possible. Their land is huge, they can plant their vegetables and even rear their own livestock.

In ghettos, they should have made sure that all our basics are easily accessible within our vicinity.

Our market places are constantly supplied with perishables every other day. Allowing delivery vehicles and other essential services to freely enter our communities coupled with also carrying out basic temperature checks on people who come to our communities could have been of great help.

Only then should they have locked us down within our daily routines: children playing on the roads, mothers hustling for food and other basics for their families while taking turns to supply girls with sanitary wear.

You definitely can't lock up a girl in one house when she has to collect her sanitary packages, with teenagers walking up and down the roads cleaning and doing other duties for the community elders.

We deeply understand the impact of this virus, but most people look at us carrying on with our day and overnight routines and say to themselves: "They are reckless, they don't care and they are ignorant."

That's not the case, if you look at most senior men whom we stay with, they have all stopped going to their drinking spots and even stopped going to church.

Similarly, the elderly women have stopped going for their burial club meetings, grocery club meetings, thus, drastically reducing the high numbers of people at funerals.

Most of the senior members in our society have even informed by their relatives to stop visiting them until solutions are found for this virus. All the aforementioned initiatives came up as our own way of mitigating the virus.

In the streets, for one person to survive in our community, we need each other daily. Please note we need each other physically and not virtually over some social media platforms.

All we ask for is for the authorities to let us be ourselves in our communities without going out to either central business district or other residential areas.

Our survival routines are done at different times and we give each other turns, hence, you always see us on our streets 24/7. We are our own security, our own tutors and we consult each other on a wide range of issues.

There are things that might affect us as communities if we are not locked down properly, namely cholera/typhoid because we will end up failing to access water from clean sources since our local government has failed to deliver clean, safe water to our houses for a very long time.

So as to combat starvation, we as ghetto families share the little that we have. That's the reason why you see a lot of vulnerable people, even though they cannot access food aid from either government or non-governmental organisations in towns, there are still very few cases of malnutrition and starvation.

It's only recently when the government availed food subsidies in the urban areas, otherwise all these years, we relied upon ourselves. The food availed is not even enough, without mentioning political games behind this food distribution and other challenges that we face to access it.

Food distribution has always been common in rural areas not in the urban areas.

Lately, because of the lockdown, most teenagers will start abusing drugs, alcohol and under-age pregnancies will increase since elders are not on the lookout.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 888 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 249 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 150 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2176 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3099 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6266 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9834 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2516 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2309 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5136 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1786 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5650 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2880 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days