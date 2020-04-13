Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mthuli Ncube yet to release COVID-19 funds

13 Apr 2020 at 08:32hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT's incapacity to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country was exposed in a case currently before the High Court where the Health ministry disclosed that Treasury has not yet released the US$200 million required to source personal protective equipment (PPE) and other key provisions for healthcare providers, forcing them to rely on donations from well-wishers.

The ministry made the exposé after being taken to court by the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR), which sought a High Court order compelling the State to urgently provide adequate PPE for all health workers and security forces enforcing the lockdown order.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded three deaths from 14 confirmed cases amid fears several cases might go unreported as government has no capacity to roll out rapid testing kits throughout the country, with all tests done in Harare.

In its submission to the High Court, the Health ministry said it submitted a budget of US$199 344 544 to fight coronavirus, but government last month pledged a paltry $20 million towards fighting COVID-19.

"We want to file documentary evidence before the court that we have not been sitting on our laurels from the date our first COVID-19 case was reported. We have been working around the clock to enable that we fulfil our constitutional mandate. We will not labour ourselves in filing a notice of opposition, but will explain every document in court," part of their submission read.

The Health ministry further stated that it submitted a budget of US$1 541 200 for co-ordination of the COVID-19 programme, US$61 994 029 (case management), US$2 446 921 (surveillance), US$53 373 260 (rapid response teams), US$1 350 748 (risk communication community engagement), US$11 815 742 (logistics), US$72 990 972 (infection prevention and control), US$6 717 754 (laboratory capacity) and US$467 870 for points of entry programmes to control importation of the disease.

"Still awaited government of Zimbabwe funding for training paper work which was submitted on April 1 and also funds for Chipinge and Chimanimani WASH [water, sanitation and hygiene] health facilities," the document read.

The Obadiah Moyo-led ministry further submitted that it requires 100 000 surgical medical waterproof masks, 30 000 visors with a surgical mask, 1 000 big plastic bins on wheels, 15 000 steel bins, 300 000 bin liners, 500 sets of mops and buckets on wheels, 51 000 gumboots different sizes, 500 000 surgical gloves and 50 000 heavy-duty gloves.

The Health ministry also said it distributed hand-held thermometers to all provinces and had targeted to test over 30 000 people per month, but was yet to receive the US$1,5 million required for that exercise.

In its application, ZADHR submitted that its 1 500 members, including doctors and nurses manning public hospitals, were at high risk of contracting the highly contagious disease by sharing transport on Zupco buses with other civil service officials and bus crews.

The doctors also demanded that adequate measures be put in place, including closing the airspace, provision of ventilators, PPE to all hospitals in the country and to establish more level three laboratories to test infectious diseases such as COVID-19 in all provinces.

Treasury allocated the Health ministry $6,5 billion in the 2020 national budget, which analysts said was now a drop in the ocean given the country's hyperinflationary environment.

Well-wishers, among them local corporates and international health funders, have come to the aid of the country's creaking health sector, with the Global Fund pledging US$25 million, out of which US$5 million was released last week.

The European Union donated an US$41,5 million to the Health Development Fund, which is jointly managed by UNICEF and United Nations Population Fund, after an initial US$4 million donation to fight COVID-19.

Businessman Frank Buyanga, through his company African Medallion Group, donated US$5 million.

The Chinese embassy and Chinese business community spent US$500 000 on upgrading the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital and sourced additional medical equipment.

The United Kingdom-based Department for International Development (DFID) donated protective equipment and clothing worth £100 000 to the hospital.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has also chipped in with US$470 000, while Chinese philanthropist Jack Ma & Alibaba Foundation donated 20 000 test kits, 100 000 face masks and 10 000 protective suits and face shields, which are, however, currently unusable because of missing parts.

Other donors include Green Fuel, Fossil Zimbabwe, Bitumen World and Old Mutual which provided hand sanitisers, knapsack sprayers, fuel and insurance cover for healthcare providers, respectively, while fuel mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei's firm Sakunda Holdings is upgrading Rock Foundation Medical Centre to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet Wireless and Higher Life Foundation also donated 45 ventilators, PPE and transport for doctors and nurses, life and health insurance, educational scholarships for their children.

At Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo, the business community and non-governmental organisations, among others, have launched a crowd-funding initiative to equip the centre so that it caters for COVID-19 patients from the southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the world, with 112 238 deaths from 1812 272 infections and 415,205 recoveries recorded by end of day.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2273 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3218 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4045 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6391 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1613 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10431 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2533 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2329 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5200 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1793 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5748 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2925 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 225 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3331 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days