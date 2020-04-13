An opportunity for organizations to improve customer experience through digital technologies

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe, as indeed the rest of the world, is currently shrouded in uncertainty emanating from the effects and potential after-effects of the COVID-19 disease which has been declared a global pandemic by the WHO. Nevertheless, it is generally in crisis times like these that innovation and creativity gain impetus and to the diligent observer, the process of innovation has already kickstarted amidst the chaos as companies seek to adjust to the obtaining circumstances. Indeed, the events preceding and culminating in the lockdown have given the generality of Zimbabweans and business, in particular, an opportunity to reflect on current practices considering how they can best align them to the demands of the increasingly digital world.From my reading of commentary and analysis from business executives in the local press, there seems to be a consensus that the likely survivors of the negative impacts of the pandemic, apart from players in the food and health value chain among others, will be those with the capacity to use ICT and other digital innovations to meet consumer expectations and demands in more efficient and convenient ways.For example, the Zimbabwe Independent paper (April 3 to 9, 2020) quotes AMH CEO Kenias Mafukidze saying, "There is... need for a paradigm shift from the traditional way of doing business to embrace the dynamism in the business environment. This calls for, among others, flexibility, adaptability, collaboration, new strategic alliances which reflect the need to be nimble and responsive to changing consumer needs."This statement by Mafukidze is particularly true in the context of the media industry where arguable, there was already a steady diminution in terms of appetite for the traditional hard copy newspaper (for example), yet it cuts across many business and service sectors countrywide. And, elsewhere, commentary and projections by analysts and local business leaders reveal the same sentiments and prognosticates more companies looking towards increasing the use of ICT and other digital technologies to improve competitiveness in the medium to long term.Although ICT tools and equipment like laptop, desktop, and tablet computers, telephones and mobile/cell phones, and reliable internet connectivity are already widely used in most businesses, a vast majority of organizations are guilty of paying only lip service in adopting digital solutions brought about by ICT and e-business innovations and this has meant that they remain inefficient in servicing customer needs and meeting their expectations.For example, I have considered and observed that most of the job advertisements in the press by many companies require applicants to physically submit hard copy CVs including "certified copies of academic qualifications" at their designated offices. This is mainly caused by the fact that very few Zimbabwean companies use their websites and professional networking platforms like LinkedIn to advertise jobs and subsequently facilitate the application process through the convenience of a tailored application portal on the respective websites.Tertiary education institutions are also good examples of institutions that have dismally failed to use ICT to improve the efficiency of their operations and one only needs to visit their nearest polytechnic college or university during enrolment season to see the inconvenience caused by manual registration processes.However, in both examples, the disadvantages of these traditional manual systems are not only limited to the unnecessary burden endured by applicants but can be wide-ranging and far-reaching. For example, such practices are fuelling an artificial demand for bond paper and printing services in the country and of late there has been a mushrooming of informal vendors providing printing and photocopying services at unjustifiably exorbitant prices, even though their service is virtually useless in a modern digital world.Another notably archaic practice is the mounting of suggestion boxes at conspicuous positions within or without the company premises to encourage feedback, a practice popular with many government institutions. The rationale behind the suggestion box is excellent in itself since feedback is undoubtedly important in driving innovation through understanding customer concerns, needs, and expectations. But how frequently do people drop a note in these boxes, and how often are they checked anyway by the companies? I think very few people use them hence the practice is unfortunately laughable given the increasingly digitalized world we live in and considering how alternatives such as popular social media platforms can be used to reach millions of stakeholders and solicit valuable feedback from them in far much more effective and efficient ways.These are just a few and random examples but they do give one a modicum of appreciation as to the extent of the use of ICT by local organizations in improving efficient service delivery and customer satisfaction. They serve to influence one to ponder on how challenges and deficiencies that are being highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, among others, can be overcome or addressed going forward through allowing and encouraging creativity and innovation to take the lead in proffering digital solution to enhance the customer experience.Ideally, when it comes to meeting or even exceeding the modern-day customer expectations, it is barely enough for organizations to only equip their frontline staff with requisite PR skills. Much more can be done to improve customer experience through efficient and convenient service delivery strategies and in this regard, digital technologies have to be rightly seen as the key enablers to bringing about this transformation. At a practical level, this entails the provision of certain services online and introducing e-commerce facilities which will go a long way in bringing convenience and efficiency to the customer.In any case, the majority of Zimbabwean urbanites are young people who are tech-savvy and well versed in the use of digital tools like computers, smartphones, and the internet hence we will ordinarily benefit from and welcome companies migrating to more convenient and modern ways of doing things. To achieve this ICT will play an important role in aiding companies to process data generated from a diverse range of channels e.g. sales, web analytics, industry data and, most importantly, customer feedback, which, if handled correctly, can timeously flag developing issues and be the impetus for important and youth-centric strategic decisions which will help the business to meet and even exceed the expectations of modern clients.Nkosilathi Lesley Ngwenya is an ACCA Accounting student, Accounting Intern at the City of Bulawayo and a freelance writer. I write in my capacity and the views in the article are my personal views.Send feedback to nkosilathilesley@hotmail.com