Corona Virus in Zimbabwe: The Battle for Mis(Information)

Opinion / Columnist

International Health Regulations Review Committee (2011) opined that, "The world is ill-prepared to respond to a severe influenza pandemic or to any similarly global, sustained and threatening public-health emergency." These have been the sobering views from global health think-tank.

However, despite such a warning, authorities in Zimbabwe are yet to take heed of the advice.Earlier in March 2020 the Zimbabwean Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo boisterously claimed that Zimbabwe was ready for the novel corona virus also known as COVID-19. Fast-forward a month later, the good minister is still clasping thin air as country has found out that the corona virus is not won through grandeur and propaganda but through hard work and proper dissemination of information.To Zimbabwe this deadly pandemic has provided esteemed ministers with an opportunity to show the whole world how good they can be on buffoonery and lunacy. For Minister Moyo to claim Zimbabwe was well prepared for the corona virus, based on a claim that they have taken lessons on how they dealt with the cholera outbreak, a bacterial infection which can be easily contained through the provision of clean water and food is somehow mind boggling.Since the late 1990s Zimbabwe has been faced with an ever-dilapidating health care system, this has been further compounded by strikes by health professionals who for a long time have cried "incapacitation". The infrastructure in some of the leading national referral hospital has been run-down and non-functional. Some public health care centres have been operating for months or even years without water and/or electricity.Despite these facts the MOHCC explicitly stated that Zimbabwe is prepared. How can a country of 14.5 million (according to the United Nations November 2019 estimates) claim to be prepared yet it has just one COVID-19 testing centre in Harare? As of the 9th April 2020 Zimbabwe had just 500 test kits of which 400 had already been used. Media reports claim that the test kits donated by the Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma were found to be defective.Despite calls for transparent reporting on COVID-19, Zimbabwe has maintained North Korean like secrecy in the dissemination of infections and to some extent deaths. Despite a prolonged public outcry, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest and let alone the rest of the country doesn't even have a treatment facility save for the one in Harare.Just recently, petroleum tycoon and ZANU PF benefactor made indications that he will be acquiring Rock Foundation Medical Centre in Mt Pleasant, Harare to provide sanctuary for ZANU PF big wigs so their lives may be spared if they contract the deadly coronavirus. To the downtrodden this gesture has been viewed by the poor with disgust, its been equated to the elite pre-eminently allocating themselves life boats in a sinking Titanic.This is the same ZANU PF that has been an accelerant to the socio-economic quagmire that Zimbabwe finds herself in currently. Not to be outdone on the news headlines space Oppah Muchinguri the ZANU PF Chairperson and Minister of Defence claimed that the coronavirus was unleashed by God to deal with US President Donald Trump and other Western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe. Whilst she might have scored cheap political points from the handful of spectators who witnessed a gaffe of such epic proportions, Mnangagwa seemed to admonish her when days later he seemed to put the record straight albeit indirectly.As of the 12th April 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 14 cases with 3 mortalities and nil recoveries. Whether these figures are true or not it's a discussion for another day, the fact of the matter is that the testing hasn't been proactive, only those who are deemed to have shown signs of the virus have been tested. The travesty of this approach is that when all of these underground infections explode, they will simply overwhelm our non-existent health care system. Many analysts' have repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of aggressive action to deal with the virus. They have assailed the lack of testing and helped bring to the government's attention concerns about the virus being spread by people without symptoms. They also tracked the global spread of the virus. The government's half-hearted attempts of a nationwide lockdown haven't helped things either as people are yet to heed to the call for behavioral change to help the country win this war. Social distancing and quarantine measures have been instituted across much of the Zimbabwe, however due to perennial shortages of basics people have been forced to spend days in packed ques albeit with little or no social. As matter of fact, testing is crucial in slowing pandemics of this nature. Fundamentally it lets public health officials identify sick people and subsequently isolate them. This aides in the tracing that sick person's recent contacts to make sure those people aren't sick and to get them into quarantine as well. Health care professionals and analysts have clearly stated that testing is one of the best tools we have for an outbreak like this.On the communication side, how the information has been conveyed leaves a lot to be desired. Layman have had to endure long technical health reports where just an executive summary would have sufficed. Zimbabweans still need more information on the demographics, geographical location and travel history on the infections, all this has come in dribs and drabs if not from the central government definitely from other informed sources.Moving forward it is in the nation's interest that timely, accurate and relevant information is conveyed to the public. This is no time for spin or grandstanding, COVID-19 is real and we have to tackle it as a team. This is the same message that was echoed by Dr. Wilfred Nkhoma, WHO representative to Zimbabwe who stated that; "What the WHO expects which is being implemented in the African region is for the countries to take responsibility for controlling it: Make information known and available to the common public, to eliminate contact, to reduce transmission and to manage cases that have already arrived... We are hoping that the few countries that have reported cases will manage those cases and will be able to contain transmission, but every country needs to be ready and no country should think that they are ready enough at this point".By Sikhulumeli Kole, MScEconomist & Armchair Political Analyst