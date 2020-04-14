Immorality can never be a way of life

Opinion / Columnist

The lockdown has sent a clear message to all and sundry that 'this world is not our home'. Even heavy calibre guns have become 'useless' faced with the faceless virus that is threatening to obliterate humanity.Even musicians who felt most secure in their 'sound and bent leg industry' are now worried. No more over night gigs with revellers dancing the nights away.The 'gospel prosperity prophets' are also wondering whether to blame the devil or curse the pandemic. The flamboyant suit clad young preachers have no congregation to 'collect' from and they can not leave their 'over-roomed mansions' for fear of the evil one - the corona or negative forces.Is it not the opportune time for the prophets to give marching orders to the Covid-19? Churches closed, OMG!The three young Jews under captivity in Babylon would meet under cover to praise and worship the Lord, yet here today most 'believers' seem to have melted away. Has the devil run away with the Bible? Why not turn to technology and hold 'services' on air to shame the Antichrist? Sermons can be sent out on social media and more souls won for the Heavenly Kingdom.The lockdown has shown that 'immorality can not be a way of life', the Delilah can not meet the Casanova.Restless till we find rest in Jesus Christ.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.