The Zambezi Water Project

14 Apr 2020 at 07:43hrs | Views
The Mathebeleland Zambezi Water Project, the best solution for providing everlasting water for Matheleland ever, was first muted by the mighty minority white government in 1912, precisely 108 years ago. To date Bulawayo burns from the scarcity of the previous liquid as climate change contributes bitterly to its droughts.

The importance of investing in permanent water solutions, cannot be over emphasised. Yes the white government was administratively strong, with the kind of financial discipline that Tendai Biti exhibited during the GNU. That this government can dream of pumping water up the Zambezi gorges to Bulawayo is now a fantasy they should not even think about.

The easiest they could afford was building a dam out of the Gwayi-Shangani confluemcy, which they have talked about feasibility study of and claimed to be putting up a budget for that cause to no avail to date. We have seen figures of budgets  allocated to the project over the past years, but where is the money?

Nobody knows where funds donated and contributed for the Mathebeleland Zambezi Water Project went to. Nobody is talking about the project anymore now, why. We are just that inconsistent and irresponsible, who then can take us seriously when we fail to account for public funds day in day out like that. We need water and we need to start thinking and acting towards a permanent solution of availing it. It's a national problem, a nation that seems to be investing more in luxury, fancy cars and magnificent houses. We hear of big funds stolen with no arrests and some borrowed out to individuals for shady businesses.

The Bulawayo City Council probably does not have qualified plumbers or is it a case of getting elected into or get a job in council just to go and mess up. They seem to be failing to repair water licks that have thousands of litres of water running out into the bush every second, each and every day, throughout every year, and I don't know for how long this will go on but it is going on as I write this article.

At the Luveve Cemetry offices there is a water pipe that has been licking ever since I came to Gwabalanda, 20 years ago,  and it is still licking to date. In a bushy area, just before the houses facing the Luveve sewerage treatment area, there is a lick from a pipe near a marula tree that has been licking for more than three years to date. The City Council speaks strongly about water conservation and threatens heavy fines to those found to be overusing water.

What about the licks City Fathers? Is it sanctions? I'm sure all sane minds will agree with me that this is negligence of the highest order of people trusted with national resources accountability, unless of course our City Fathers have an otherwise explanation. Who are we to emulate? We need to be professional and accountable in all our endeavours,  please. This is not a criticism,  but rather a concern from a consumer.

I think each and every one of us in Mathebeleland should start thinking about a way forward to the problem of water. Surely we cannot leave it to the city council and government. Where ever you are, in the diaspora or here, there is no water people, and we are the consumers.

Clemen Moyo
+263 778 662 090/712 708 284
clemenmoyo@gmail.com

Source - newzimbabwe
