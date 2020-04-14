Opinion / Columnist
Chamisa's name causing sleepless nights to Zanu-PF
14 Apr 2020 at 07:44hrs | Views
THE name of opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is causing sleepless nights to the ruling Zanu-PF party since they know it would be game over for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government.
Mnangagwa and his government have shown that they have nothing to offer to the masses. Life has become unbearable out there. Rather than improve, it' s getting worse every day.
Personally, I see Zanu-PF' s hand in the Judiciary as the ruling party tries to find ways of destabilising the main opposition party.
It is now clear that already, Zanu-PF is afraid of the 2023 elections. They know they do not stand a chance against Chamisa.
Zanu-PF has already shown its desperation.
Source - newsday
