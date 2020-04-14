Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC and the politics of convenience

14 Apr 2020
IT is now almost within the DNA of the mainstream opposition to term what benefits them as a victory for justice and democracy, but a dirty regime underhand if not. In all honesty, Zanu-PF has been made to carry the cross for sins that they know nothing about in so many occasions. It is not by tragedy rather, given the ruling party' s proven tactics when cornered. Someone advisedly, I now agree correctly so, that do not corner Zanu-PF until it finds no way out, otherwise, the only way out will be through you.

The opposition big tent ensemble finds its tent massively leaking from raindrop questions of yesterday that were left hanging for the future to fix. These were not taken care of and they indeed have come to the fore to take care of things and settle the score themselves.

Like it or not, Zanu-PF did not need to interfere in any way with regards to the court battle pitting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa against MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, things were bad already. Firstly, Chamisa' s coffin-chasing strategies in usurping the leadership of the party is all but what has taken things to this end. Things are sour too, as a result and ripple effects of what MDC founding leader, the late Morgan Tsvangirai did with regards to the appointment of further vice-presidents in the names of Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

Some of us advised and argued at that time that this was going to come back to bite in future. We were prophetic about that. Accepting that the National Council is the highest decision-making body outside congress, it gave Tsvangirai a mandate to appoint a further VP, not VPs, just one. Had Tsvangirai appointed just one VP all would have been above board.

However, Tsvangirai did a balancing act to appease the youth, gender and main wing calls on one side, and further to answer the succession issue, unfortunately resulting in an ultra vires end.

Stained in illegitimacy, Chamisa staged a boardroom coup against the legitimate heir to the throne, all before the coffin of the founding leader was lowered into his final resting place (MHSRIP). This was not only unAfrican, it was disrespectful and exposed his power-hungry appetite.

Chamisa' s action also ripped apart the constitutional and legal processes of the party in terms of succession under the circumstances the party found itself in at that point in time.

This is simply what the Supreme Court was asked to address, albeit by Chamisa himself who appealed the High Court order declaring him as illegitimate. If now Chamisa and his hangers-on are to argue that they are not party to the Supreme Court judgment, it might as well be asked which battle they were fighting when they appealed to the High Court order? Convenient isn' t it?

Many analysts have accused MDC Alliance vice-presidents Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti as well as Chamisa, arguing that as top lawyers they should have understood the impact and end of the judgment better. I accuse them not, hence the heading of this article. Politics is about political convenience to achieve a political end, whereas democracy and law are just but creeds of endowment that inform the process, but the goal remains the same. Always. Was it not the opposition itself that accused Mugabe of manipulating laws and provisions to run for successive terms?

But was it not the same opposition that had to amend its own constitution to allow Tsvangirai to run another term outside his own permissible terms? As correctly so, Biti and Ncube are seasoned lawyers and they do know better inside them, but what is motivating them to argue against the plain end of the judgment?

A political end has to be achieved by keeping Chamisa at the helm, there is something in it for them, it is personal. After all, if Chamisa leaves for good and the party dies altogether, there won't be a constitution to talk about. See? Anyway, let' s talk about the effect of the judgment as I received several lures of comment through the weekend.

Can Khupe recall MDC Alliances MPs?
No! The judgment only affects the MDC-T component within the big tent of the Alliance. MDC-T is but one of the political parties in the Alliance. To be stark, there is no MP identified as an Alliance MP, this is because all the opposition MPs were seconded by their different political parties under the Alliance, but still retain their party identities. So, the only MPs that Khupe can recall are the MPs who were seconded by the MDC-T only.

Can Chamisa, Biti or Ncube recall Mwonzora and Komichi?
No! Chamisa is no longer the legitimate leader of the MDC-T and automatically also loses his leadership of the Alliance because his appointment as leader of the Alliance was premised on his leadership of the MDC-T as the big brother in the tent, had it been legitimate.

Ncube and Biti retain their parties, which are some of the individual parties in the alliance. Therefore, Biti, who is president of the PDP, cannot recall Mwonzora or Komichi who belong to the MDC-T. Khupe and the MDC-T are the only ones who can recall Mwonzora and Komichi.

Is the Alliance a Party?
No! The Alliance is not a party, but a coalition of several opposition parties that came together in a concerted electoral thrust against the candidates of the ruling party.

These parties were to form a government had they won the election by a majority margin.

Realising that this goal was not achieved, the parties technically retreated to their individual identities although this was not done on the ground probably due to selfish agendas and benefits newly found in the idea of the big tent by smaller parties.

-------------
Robert Sigauke is a political & social analyst, legal manager. He writes from Cape Town

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days