Inhumane treatment of Africans in China the Guangdong Province in the City of Guangzhou

Over the last few days the incessant expulsion of black Africans in Guangzhou in China has been topical. Black Africans who have paid rent have been expelled from their places of residence and have been blamed for the new outbreak of the Corona virus in China.This is not only an insult and affront on the African people. Africa has the least incidences of Corona and this singling out of Africans in China, albeit only so far mainly in Guangzhou, cannot be tolerated and acceptable from the people of China and its authorities who are standing by.It must be seen that this is xenophobic, racist and mainly Afrophobic the way it is being carried out. We cannot be apologetic for calling it what it is, this is a disgrace and unacceptable. China has the responsibility indeed to protect its territories against a further outbreak of Corona, which they should understand better because it broke out in China first anyways. However, the outbreak of Corona must have caused China to be closed out and cut off from the whole world until the pandemic was sorted out, but this did not happen for reasons best known to the leadership of this world.It is our view that one of the major reasons this did not happen easily is because the whole world is filled with Chinese citizens as migrants or naturalised. The Chinese have now infected the whole world is not a mild fact, it is the truth. That does not preclude it from trying to prevent it from stopping the spread but this behaviour unfolding in China is an attack and despise of the African people.China should be working frantically to protect the third world countries especially as a first world and developed country with such a big population and capacity and for obvious core reasons. China naturally has become the coloniser of Africa today and of course in a more subtly way in that this is done in the name of aid and bilateral agreements or other such development aids and therefore the biggest benefactor of these relations which have led to many dragon and Chinese cities and malls sprouting across the African continent. Africa is the biggest consumer of Chinese products from clothes, to e-tech products and we see many African people arrested for counterfeit or contraband which emanates from China and yet China is not being held responsible. This does not sit down well with the African child and legacy.The African citizenry is not amused at all and we implore the African Union to call China to order and avert a situation that might spill out of control sooner where Chinese citizens may find themselves victims of self-help by disgruntled Africans. It must be noted that ordinary people do not see the direct benefit of relations with China except only as appreciated by governments and therefore any antagonising of the people might have a detrimental effect with unbearable consequences considering that so many Chinese people or people of Chinese origin fill Africa.We must remember what the Sarajevo assassination led to what, let us be wary of this Guangzhou action and the failure by the Chinese authorities to stop it. In the meantime, we call upon and urge the people of Africa not to allow themselves to be provoked by this action while on the same not praying and requesting the African leadership to act speedily in calling China to stop this Guangzhou insanity immediate effectively. The tiff between the USA and China will not upset the Chinese economy and stability but an upset in the status quo between Africa and China will sink the 1,4billion people country's functionality because it is indeed sustained largely by the 1.3billion people of Africa.Africa is our responsibility as the African people and any bullying of this continent by any one will not go unnoticed and makes a joke of us all Africans and after the suffering that Africa has endured for so many years from the slave trade, colonialism, the so called super powers from the West and USSR cold wars, to the new trend from anyone thinking they can test their theories and substandard products, to the prejudicial treatment of Africans, this generation may not take kind to this continued behaviour. Africa is at the peril of being wiped out by starvation during this Lockdown which we are enduring not as a direct result of its own actions. Its people and socio-economy and economy may crumble and be completely taken over by other countries "vultures" in the post Covid19 era, we are WORRIED about the benefactors of this or who may stand to benefit from its effects.To the Chair of the AU, President C. M Ramaphosa, the task is bigger, we hope all these fears are apparent to you and you will act succinctly to dig Africa out of this impending explosion and danger.Thank you - Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda ADF/ADGN