Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Of Obert Mpofu and the Lancaster House debate

14 Apr 2020 at 13:28hrs | Views
Bulawayo 24 has demonstrated that it is a platform for the people of Bulawayo on which they can discuss and debate their issues freely. Bulawayo 24 has served as a platform on which the issue of the Lancaster House talks can now be debated and discussed freely.

Obert Mpofu ignited the discussion in his weekly column, where he expressed his opinion on the Lancaster House talks. Obert Mpofu's column faced a rebuttal from ZAPU and Bulawayo 24 gave the rebuttal a platform. Researcher and blogger Nicholas Ncube came out and made contributions to the discussion and his contribution ignited debate.

This is a welcome level of freedom of expression and it is encouraging that the people of Mthwakazi are engaged in a heated conversation over their history and future.

Dr Obert Mpofu has proven once again that he is a trendsetter and the journalist in him is still alive.

The Lancaster debate

The arguments raised by all parties over the Lancaster House talks are valid and need to be analysed from a neutral standpoint, in order to deduce an accurate and balanced understanding of the discourse.

The Lancaster House talks came as a result of military advances made by gallant ZPRA and ZANLA forces. Their liberated zones were growing exponentially and the war was in their favour. Ian Smith and Rhodesian Forces had their back against the wall and they needed an easy way out.

In all honesty, Dr. Obert Mpofu is right, Lancaster House talks gave us freedom but the agreement thereof delayed our freedom. Dr Joshua Nkomo, Dr. Dumiso Dabengwa and other combatants are heroes who brought liberation and independence of the Republic. However, they did not bring economic freedom. Lancaster House delayed the struggle for land. Lancaster gave us freedom without empowerment, and it took another Chimurenga to give land to the people of Zimbabwe.

Dr. Obert Mpofu is right and he does not take away the roles neither does he demean the contributions made by liberation fighters.

ZAPU, on the other hand, is right to defend Dr. Joshua Nkomo because their party is an attempt at the continuation of a Joshua Nkomo legacy.

Nicholas Ncube is also correct to voice his own opinion on his understanding of the Lancaster House talks. Our brothers and sisters across the Shangani River have their own heroes and their own version of events. The amazing thing is that they do not degenerate to name-calling, and will stick to the points of discussion and debate. It is therefore unfortunate that our brothers and sisters resort to personal attacks on the person and character of Nicholas Ncube and digress from the issue at hand.

Dr. Obert Mpofu needs to go on national radio or TV and talk about his thoughts and opinions. We need this national debate on Lancaster House in this month of independence. We need to interrogate where we came from and how we got here so as to help shape a better future for our region and Zimbabwe as a whole.

President ED Mnangagwa said the new dispensation was about freedom of the people and the new dispensation valued freedom of expression. Emmerson Mnangagwa has walked the talk and allowed discussion on Gukurahundi and other thorny issues which were a taboo in the previous administration. It is encouraging to see our people take their time to read and write in contribution to the great national debate and discourse.

Issues of Independence, Lancaster House, economic empowerment and the freedom of the people are issues that should be at the heart of the people of Mthwakazi.

As the era of devolution dawns upon us, we need to constantly find each other, talk to each other and debate on these and other issues. We are not enemies, we are all brothers and sisters in search of a better life for the people of Mthwakazi.

Dr. Obert Mpofu as one of the few national leaders from the Mthwakazi region needs to amplify his voice and spark more controversial discussions and hopefully, others can join in thereby creating a wholesome discourse on issues.

Bulawayo 24 is in a league of its own, and it has demonstrated that it doesn't censor the voices of the people. Bulawayo 24 gives equal opportunity to all voices and that is the mark of a free press.

Well done to Bulawayo 24, Dr. Obert Mpofu, ZAPU, Nicholas Ncube and everyone who is engaging in this discourse. Dr. Obert Mpofu must not give up writing, he must carry on as his works have stirred an interesting debate. It would be nice to have this debate graduate to an online platform if there are any takers who would be interested in facilitating a debate between Nicholas Ncube and ZAPU. It promises to be a blockbuster discourse. Mthwakazi is rising and her children have found their voices courtesy of Bulawayo 24.


Source - Peter Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

2 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2283 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3223 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

7 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

8 hrs ago | 952 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 4046 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

9 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

10 hrs ago | 3706 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6394 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1613 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

11 hrs ago | 10467 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 2533 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2331 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

12 hrs ago | 5204 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 1793 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5754 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

14 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

14 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

14 hrs ago | 2926 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 225 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3331 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days