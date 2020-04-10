Mnangagwa must take heed of WHO advice and extend lockdown period

Opinion / Columnist

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government must seriously take heed of the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s advice that hurriedly lifting coronavirus lockdown measures may spark "deadly resurgence" in infections.With 17 cases of the deadly pandemic, including three deaths, and under a 21-day lockdown, Zimbabwe must not fool itself that it is out of the woods. In reality, the low level of infections is a reflection of the country's failure to test and screen more people. As of Sunday, we had only tested 547 people - a measly figure.The more tests we have, the upward increase in people testing positive to the pandemic and it will be suicidal of our government to lift lockdown measures at the end of the 21-day shutdown — six days from today.Zimbabwe needs an extension of the lockdown until we have done several tests, including door-to-door despite that the shutdown will hit our economy hard, further driving it into the precipice.It is against this backcloth that we appeal to Mnangagwa and his government to take WHO's advice seriously not to rush and lift the lockdown measures.WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.Given the state of our rural public health system, this is scary.ED and his government must continue to enforce lockdown measures way after the shutdown, otherwise we perish!