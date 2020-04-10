Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

Opinion / Columnist

Who is throwing spanners in the works of the all out 'war against' Coronavirus?A small family of twenty in their modest dwellings in the sprawling neighbourhood of Epworth and Hopley in Harare must not leave their houses so we can defeat Covid-19 but surprise, surprise, a whole Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner with presumably corona 'fortified or coated' passengers land in Harare to spread 'bad news and death'. How can we win the battle let alone the war?Are the badly affected developed countries on a warpath to bring the pandemic to Africa, cause annihilation and cart away the much coveted resources including the well and amply imbued damsels? If one may ask, why are we allowing incoming passengers from the most affected countries when we are better off and safer without them? Why visit us now when all along Africa and Zimbabwe were the damned ones?Why is it that of the 32 passengers ex-UK, two are said to have been whisked away to safe or unsafe zones? May be for spawning the Coronavirus and killing for easy 'sweet land' repossession.If lockdown is good for Zimbabwe then it must be equally good for the UK, why unlock travellers to little of little means then cry 'wolf, wolf', is that good?Was slavery not enough, four hundred years of free labour and free - God knows what? Now they have come for the kill, dropping chocolates from the aircraft door and virus laden packages from the other door. What is our crime, Africa's crime? Is being in Africa a crime, if so but according to who?Now the world believes the unfolding tragedy was man made by, may be madmen.I kill your son, buy the coffin and cry louder than the bereaved. Sheer hypocrisy. Possibly they are not their brothers' keeper. Let Londoners stay there till the coast is clear. OMG!Thomas Tondo Murisa. Locked down - Chinehasha.