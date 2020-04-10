Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

1 hr ago
The Economic Freedom Freedom Fighters of Zimbabwe is gravely alarmed and appalled by the alleged racial and xenophobic attacks on African nationals in the People's Republic of China.

We utterly condemn such acts of cowardice in the strongest terms.

We call upon the Zimbabwean Government, SADC and the AU to engage with the Chinese govt and make it clear that the ill-treatment of African nationals can never be acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever.

The Chinese must be called upon to immediately find amicable solutions to these racially allegedly motivated acts.

Chinese nationals must desist from unnecessarily inciting public violence through hate speech and must stand with Africans in condemning these shameful occurrences by some of their people towards Africans.

We encourage the spirit of unity and brotherhood to always guide us through these trying moments, especially now that the world is fighting the global pandemic COVID-19.

In undertaking, we discourage retaliation and urge all Africans who have been affected by these barbaric acts to communicate directly with their embassies so that they may directly get assistance.

When China became the first victim of Coronavirus, Africa still welcomed Chinese nationals who were fleeing the pandemic into its borders and gave them a place of refuge.

Encouraging violence against Africans is barbaric and totally unacceptable as it is an act of undoing of the selfless dedication by African leaders who have facilitated the integration of more than 10 million Chinese citizens running businesses across Africa.

The Chinese government must act now!!!!




Source - EFF Zimbabwe
