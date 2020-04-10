'We did not complain when our nationals where mistreated in Zim so you need to shut up when yours suffer,' China tells Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

In a very ironical turn around Chinese are blaming foreigners for bringing Corona virus in China . In December 2019 Corona Virus reared it's ugly head in Wuhan. It ravaged the city killing thousands forcing a town of ten million to be quarantined. The police would arrest and quarantine any one who was suspected of having been infected. At that time China was confused. No one new the origins of the virus only to say it originated in China. The doctor who blew the whistle was tormented. He was later to die of the very virus he had whistled about. China acted in a very drastic but effective way to contain the virus. The whole world ignored China they never thought that the virus might make it to their land.China was praised for working decisively and fighting heroically against the virus. China put all its money on the path to fight the COVID 19. It came up with a lot of Knowlledge which it shared with other countries to fight this pandemic. Everybody expected China to understand this virus and lead in a war to eradicate it. China as China made mistakes of altering figures and giving inaccurate information. No one on earth would believe that Corona virus left Wuhan China to infect the whole world but missed Beijing and any other China's city. This can not be right China has been very economic with the truth. Now the painful thing is with all that Knowlledge China is playing ignorant and turning against foreigners blaming them for bringing the virus. In a very barbaric way the Chinese are targeting only black Africans. Most Africans Africans are left homeless amid rising xenophobia in China, This has prompted the U.S. to warns African Americans against travel to China.Hong Kong (CNN) has reported that The African community in Guangzhou is on edge after widespread accounts were shared on social media of people being left homeless this week, as China's warnings against imported coronavirus cases stoke anti-foreigner sentiment.With a particular target on Black foreigners Chinese have evicted all blacks from their renting accusing them of bringing the virus to China.In the southern Chinese city, Africans have been evicted from their homes by landlords and turned away from hotels, despite many claiming to have no recent travel history or known contact with Covid-19 patients. Reported Hong Kong CNN.One Zimbabwean student TC was forcefully tested, she was found negative and briefly released. Two days later police descended on her at her house (Chang'an in Guangdong Province ) dragged her in handcuffs as if they are arresting a criminal. They have forced her into 14 day quarantine into a place not disclosed.Another Zimbabwean student who has been in China for a year never left China the whole year was dragged of the train and dragged into a police van taken straight to quarantine. He called his parents from the quarantine telling them that the treatment he is getting is worse than that of a dog.Some African students are now finding shelter under the bridges and by road sides as they have been kicked out of hotels and school accommodations accused of being potential carriers of the virus. A group of Nigerian students where forced to take some trial medication in exchange of freedom. The fight against Corona in China is discriminatory and totally in humane.CNN interviewed more than two dozen Africans living in Guangzhou many of whom told of the same experiences: being left without a home, being subject to random testing for Covid-19, or being quarantined for 14 days despite having no symptoms or contact with known patients. The situation is tense and indeed the government must do something to protect its citizens abroad. China is our all weather friend but the cruelty exhibited by the Chinese in China can only be seen in hell.Health authorities in Guangdong province and the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau did not respond to CNN's request for comment as expected. But we should know that our friend is miles away from honesty so we need to hear the voice of our citizens trapped in the jaws of the Chinese police.Contacted for comment the Chinese High Commission in Harare said" China opposes all forms of discrimination in any part of the world against any individual , group of population, and ethnicity.In the face of the threat of COVID 19, China and Africa need solidarity more than ever before. The Chinese government, business community, and individuals are making their best effort to support African countries in countering the pandemic. Tough measures are being put in place around the world, including in China and Zimbabwe. Minimising imported cases and guarding against a resurgence of the virus is the focus of China's dight right now. For this purpose, the understanding, support, and collaboration of all Chinese citizens and foreign nationals in China are needed. Throughout this fight, China treats all individuals in the country, Chinese and foreign alike, as equals. We do not differentiate our approaches. We implement a zero- tolerance policy on racial discrimination. " This statement contradicts what is on the ground where those quarantined shows no signs fairness or equality. All in forced quarantine are black Africans not Black Chinese."It is harmful," continued the Chinese high Commission in Zimbabwe " to sensationalise isolate incidents or what is misunderstanding caused by insufficient communication. To misrepresent this as tension between nationals and races is dangerous." The Chinese embassy here admits that people are victimised because of language barriers. This is a very vague admission but there is no promise to investigate or correct the misunderstandings. The embassy continues that "Since March, Zimbabwe has seen a series of cases in which Chinese nationals with medical conditions unrelated to Covid-19, were refused treatment by local hospitals. Some Chinese individuals were even verbally and physically abused in streets. Instead of making waves with these cases, the Chinese embassy, Chinese nationals and journalists in Zimbabwe chose to inform the Zimbabwean authorities. This is because we do not believe the Zimbabwean government and general population condone such behaviour." In short the embassy is saying our people where ill treated in your country so you need to shut up when we do the same to yours. This is pure bullying and abuse of friendship."We have taken note of relevant reports. In response to the occasional incidents and misunderstanding in the process of implementing epidemic prevention and control measures in relevant places in China, we will communicate with the relevant parties timely to promote the improvement of working methods and make sure well-intentioned policies are carried out to a good effect. We also expect all foreign nationals in China to fully comply with the local policies aimed at controlling the pandemic and support and cooperate with the local authorities as they discharge their lawful duty. Only by working together can we win this tough battle"The Chinese are literally trying to silence Zimbabwe into submission. Citizens are suffering and the sad thing the embassy does not apologise but simply blame Zimbabwe and tries to justify the cruelty perpetrated on Black foreigners in China. Chinese do mistreat locals even in their own country. They beat up chiefs police officers threaten ministers just take the law into their own hands in Zimbabwe Zambia and most parts of Africa. While the Chinese government means well their people needs respect education on foreign relations.The response by the Chinese embassy comes amid heightened media coverage of the so-called second wave of coronavirus cases, emanating from infections outside of China. Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged authorities to carefully watch for imported cases from other countries, state news agency Xinhua reported. This then was misunderstood by the Chinese to mean treat the Africans with no respect.But one aspect of the data has received relatively less public attention: on March 26, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui said 90% of China's imported cases held Chinese passports. Despite this evidence the foreigners remains targets in China.On Thursday the 9th of April afternoon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: "Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, China and African countries have always supported each other and have always fought against the virus jointly. But the minister did not comment on the abuse of the Africans by the Chinese in China."I would like to emphasize that the Chinese government treats all foreigners in China equally, opposes any differentiated practices targeted at specific groups of people, and has zero tolerance for discriminatory words and actions." The minister said but this was too little to far.Because of the abuse which is only targeted on blacks,the US Consulate in Guangzhou warned African-Americans to avoid travel to the city because they will be mistaken as Africans."In response to an increase in Covid-19 infections, officials in the Guangzhou metropolitan area escalated scrutiny of foreign nationals," the consulate said in a statement. "As part of this campaign, police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin. Moreover, local officials launched a round of mandatory tests for Covid-19, followed by mandatory self-quarantine, for anyone with 'African contacts,' regardless of recent travel history or previous quarantine completion. This is sickening and knee shaking."African-Americans have also reported that some businesses and hotels refuse to do business with them." So the target is the black skin. Why. Why ??Earlier this week, images began circulating online of rows of Africans sleeping on the streets of Guangzhou, beside their luggage, having either been evicted from their apartments or been turned away from hotels. Other videos showed police harassing Africans on the street. This evidence is implacable and does not lie.On Wednesday, Nigerian trader Nonso, whose name has been changed to protect his identity due to fear of government reprisals, says he and his girlfriend received a message from their landlord at 7 p.m. on WeChat, a Chinese messaging app, saying they needed to vacate their flat by 8 p.m.. "I told him I can't vacate in one hour," said Nonso, who pays 1,500 yuan ($212) a month for his apartment in the Nanhai, on the outskirts of Guangzhou, and has lived in China for three years.At 10 p.m. he says his landlord came to the flat and cut off the electricity and water supply."I asked them, what did I do? I've paid rent until September with two months' deposit. They didn't give me any reason," he said.Nonso called the police, who let them remain in the apartment for the night. But in the morning, Nonso says the landlord returned with a different officer, who said he had to leave.Africans in China have long complained of racism, in the form of Chinese people holding their noses as they walk past, racially offensive adverts on television, and Chinese actors performing in blackface in a nationwide gala.Earlier this year, when Beijing proposed changes to its immigration laws around permanent residency, a backlash emerged on Chinese social media site Weibo against Africans. Many of the comments have since been removed from the platform.Considering the way Chinese are treated in Africa it pains to see how they return the warm African goodness in China.Our ministry of foreign Affairs must be intimidated. They must demand protection for their nationals in China. Requesting respect does not mean we are not grateful for the help of any Chinese are giving us. China refuses to denounce this behaviour and chose to say you have done that to our one citizen.Zimbabwe must not allow its people to be treated like second class humans. We are equally important to China as they are to us. We are not just getting hand outs we are giving them our natural resources. ZIMBABWE must be known of its own pride and its self confidence. What ever happened we are human beings we are Zimbabweans we deserve better. These Zimbabweans suffering are students paying their fees giving foreign currency to China. Why China Why??Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk