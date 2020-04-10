Latest News Editor's Choice


You cannot partition their blood: Cde Matemadanda

1 hr ago
ZANU PF National Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda says various tribes in Zimbabwe gave their all while some died for the liberation of this country and no one can partition their blood hence the need to respect their sacrifice.

Zimbabwe celebrates 40 years of Independence this Saturday, the 18th of April, a day which was set aside to reflect upon the freedom of the nation from colonial rule. Many gallant sons and daughters of the soil sacrificed their lives to ensure that all of us enjoy the country's hard won freedom.

"Many people died during the struggle for this country, Shonas, Ndebeles, Manyikas and Ndaus etc. They died for the same cause, one Zimbabwe. How do you then now want to partition this country? How do you partition their blood?

Please let us respect those people who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of this country. They were not stupid. They knew that coming back alive was least expected. They decided to go to fight and die to liberate this country and let us respect them," Cde Matemadanda said.

"Let us enjoy this freedom, this independence with dignity and honour. Let us not try to divide especially on tribal lines. We have seen what it has caused in other countries. People being divided by elements that do not reason. People that do not want to reason can encourage people to be wayward."

Zimbabwe boasts of a successful Land Reform Programme, a vibrant tourism industry in which locals are participating in and a mining sector in which the our people are thriving.

VAZET2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days