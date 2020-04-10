Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa foreign trips bleed Treasury

FOREIGN jaunts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration officials plus rising public service salaries continue to weigh heavily on Treasury, which saw it overspend by over $1 billion, government financials for 2019 have shown.

Government registered a surplus of $437 million against a target of $1,58 billion due to higher than budgeted increases in employment costs, procurement and service costs and a high foreign travel bill, which overshot its allocation by over 200%, the 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements show.

Mnangagwa had numerous trips last year using a hired private jet, which sometimes would fly for over seven hours from Dubai to carry him for a 40-minute local trip.

Employment costs shot up by 28% to $6,08 billion from a targeted $4,74 billion.

This was attributed to increases in the civil services wage bill, Premier Service Medical Aid Society costs and grant-aided institutions wage bill.

Last year, Treasury abandoned the use of multiple currencies when it reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar.

However, due to lack of adequate foreign currency, commodity or market confidence the new currency has significantly devalued, driving prices through the roof and forcing government to spend and borrow more to meet these new costs.

Source - newsday
