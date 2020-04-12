Latest News Editor's Choice


Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

Is there a threat in water provision world over? Indeed, threat has different contextual meanings but in its literary sense, do you feel threatened about water being not available some day? Of course, when city fathers announce a 90-hour water shedding programme, you may feel insecure. But will you be really insecure? Or it's just an illusionary nervous disposition? Probably it's me who is feeling nervous, but the reality is people are threatened. It is on record that by 2025, i.e. in five years' time 2.5 billion people will experience water insecurity. This is about a quarter of the world population.  

There are principally three dominating sources of threats namely: Consumption, Cost of availing water and Water availability.

It is still very unclear why water consumption patterns are difficult to predict. Water supply utilities are burdened with a daunting task of supplying water especially during times of water scarcity. Actually, when water sources are at full capacity and the supply is abundant, water consumption is very normal. However, its only during scarcity and times of water rationing that consumption patterns are unpredictable. This is the moment when consumption peaks and is characterised by unprecedented irregularities. Does scarcity trigger consumption? Who scares consumers to this reality? Is this reality or it's just a myth? My expertise confirms this as a reality. A quick stock of consumption by cities even in arid regions like City of Bulawayo have suffered an over fifty percent increase in consumption during times of water scarcity. Kindly take stock of your own consumption pattern and help reduce this threat and uncertainty. We need to scale down on our consumption and wastage during times of water scarcity; than to worsen the situation through self-scare.

The cost of availing water to communities directly translates to the cost of water borne by the final consumer. Thus, the threat is two-fold in the sense that water utilities would fail to supply water and where they are able to, consumers fail to pay for the water. Do you see it as a challenge that one day you may risk failing to pay for your water? Is your failure to pay for water deliberate or its due to the high cost of water? Soon if not sooner you will see consumers not settling their water bills. The rationale being the threat due to the cost of water; or its availability. This has terrible ripple effects as water suppliers won't be able to supply the right amounts and quality of water. This supplier-consumer nexus needs dialoguing among stakeholders. And should we wait for that dare situation to compel us to dialogue? In essence, the carrot- stick balance and counter-balance wouldn't favour the consumers.

It doesn't go without me alluding to the threat caused by water availability. Is the water that you are clamouring for available? What if the water utility fails to supply the water due to water unavailability? It's no myth that water resources are being depleted yearly and it's sad that we seem not to be noisy about this realisation. What are you doing to conscientize people about unavailability of water? Or you are not conscious about it yourself? Water has become scarce due to climate change and climate variability. Water Availability Studies have fallen short of providing appropriate answers since the time steps of analysis are merely seasonal and annual. This is because climate change experts rely on lumped assessments based on averaged precipitation records.  Although it is not the objective of this paper, it's important that water managers explore conjunctive surface water- ground water analysis. In as much as this may not give long term solutions, prolonged water infrastructure development, the time value of money can result in other interventions which could relieve the supply pressure on the water utilities.

Realism in its epistemological sense cannot be argued against in World Water Studies. But I am threatened by the world water situation. And you? The myth is that you may not live to witness the full reality of water scarcity, of course due to scarcity.

Dr. Eugine Makaya is a lecturer at NUST's Department of Civil and Water Engineering. He can be contacted on eugine.makaya@gmail.com : twitter @EugineMakaya


