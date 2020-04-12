Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dying alone with no family around the evils of corona virus

2 hrs ago | Views
My wife spent 10 days dying. She was 44 and she had worked for NHS here in England for over ten years. She adored, her husband and we had established a strong family life. without her we feel life is a lot less worth living.

Jane was her name. She arrived home around seven in the evening tired as always. I had prepared super for the family. As she opened the door I gave her a hug and a pet on her bum. My son who is eleven giggled shyly and sped off to the table. We sat on the table ready to dig in the Sadza and beef stew I had prepared. I noticed Jane was not herself. I looked at her and I saw she was sweating. She signalled to me to give her water. She could not drink it. She then said Soko I can not breathe. I forgot about food. I risked 999 within ten minutes the crew had arrived. By then Jane was slumped down on the floor. The house was filled with an unknown sense of fear. I did not hear what was being said. But I noticed the crew putting on face masks and stretchered my wife to the ambulance. They told me I cannot go with her to the hospital. I felt like something has been taken from me. I never new that was the last time I saw my wife. I stood by the door way as I saw the ambulance drive off with the blue lights flashing in my eyes. The whole night I could not sleep. I woke up in the morning and drove straight to the hospital. At the gate it was manned by police officers. It was not usual normally it will be guards on these places. The police were not compromising. They told me to go home and that the hospital will contact me. I felt dizzy and my legs could not even summon much power to even step on the pedals. I don't know how I managed but I made my way home.

My son was by the door showering me with questions is mum going to live? Is she having Corona? When is she coming home?

The routine started the hospital called around twelve midnight. My wife was very ill. She was now being assisted to breathe.

My wife had never been bedridden before. She only went to hospital to treat others but now tables had changed. The nurse on the other side of the phone said my wife had stopped eating then started slipping in and out of consciousness. Soon she stopped drinking.

For 10 days my son and I sat by the table holding hands. No relative could come to see us we are in Lockdown. How i wished to be near my wife at the time of her need moistening her lips with Vaseline. How I wished to be by her bedside telling her how much I loved her. We have been together for twenty years this was not a farewell I expected.

Because it was Corona no visitations we're allowed. This is the time I felt the importance of being together. I cherished the days I was together with my wife. We had plans to fly to Zimbabwe for her sisters wedding in August. This is now a dream.

Every phone call would make me jump with anxiety. You don't know what to do. You will be relying on the messages from hospital. You will have no choice but to trust the person you do not know you had never seen. Messages would be clicking in

Evening Hospital report - as per the consultant : 1. Oxygen increased to 60%. Still on high pressure support from ventilation. 2. Cardiovascular system (heart) support required. 3. Kidney function not great. 4. Gastro - NG feeding nill by mouth. 5. Therefore, not yet ready to come off ventilation. 6. Illness can take 10 - 14 weeks on a ventilator. Will have to see progress over the few days. 7. One lung collapsed. Slowly her breathing changed, became more ragged. During the last few days, the tips of her fingers turned blue. Her skin smelled different. Her breath gradually became a rasp, then a rattle.

It sounded awful the way the nurse reported. We were sure she was in pain but we felt completely useless powerless and vulnerable. The doctor could not reassure us. He organs were shutting down, one bit at a time. We had not, of course, talked about any of plans of after death with my wife.We had no plans for this, no idea of what she might have wanted. Human life is like mist it just disappear just like that. The doctor said he could give her something that would make him at least sound better, but it would really be more for us than for my wife.

This day the doctor called he said things were very bad. He then said My job," the doctor said, "is about prolonging people's lives. Anything I give to your wife now would simply be prolonging her death." When it finally came, death was quite sudden, and absolutely unmistakable. But those 10 days were hard. Death is foreign to us now; most of us do not know what it looks, sounds and smells like. We certainly don't like talking about it. But the call came my wife was gone. She died alone in a hospital surrounded by strangers.

Death is death but it is different if you die alone and your loved ones are powerless they can not come and see you. They don't even know your last words.

Death became medicalised; a whole lot of taboos grew up around it, but there is never a closure if one dies in this way.

Part of me strongly believes my wife is still alive. There has been no shortage of reports on the question. Maybe we need to focus on the dying person's needs and wishes, and delivered by competent, specially trained staff in (where possible) the place chosen by the patient – which for most people is, generally, hospital. Would any one go to hospital knowing that you will never come again.

I looked at my son and I did not know how to tell him. I simply said to him son God has done his will. He looked at me and said God's will is great when is mum coming home. My tears ran down my cheeks. Nobody could come to comfort me. I had to be strong for my son.

I had really wanted my wife to be given a great send off. But that was not to be. Morgues are full and she had to be buried. The rules were very clear no more than five people at the burial. And we had to maintain the social distance.

It's not just about the place, "The quality of individual burial need has to be right, every time, because we only have one chance to bury our loved ones. It's about recognising that every situation is different; that communication is crucial; that both the patient and their family have to be involved. It can't become a box-ticking exercise. Dying, death and bereavement need to be seen not as purely medical events, It's a truism, obviously, but the one certainty in life is that we'll die. Everything else about our death, though, is uncertain. So we have to identify what's important to people, and make sure it happens. Have proper conversations, and make proper plans." These plans will never work in this Corona virus era.

 I have to struggle with my emotions. I do not feel my wife has been given a befitting sent off. My heart bleeds but the trauma my son has gone through and will go through in all his life.

My son penned these words to his friends. I cried un controllably when I read the words.

It was one cold winter night on that day mum got sick. She was taken from home with promise to come back. My dad told me days later that mum was not coming back. She died at the place she had spent most of time in. Hospital. There is no one like mother to me. I know there is no one like mother to me. Dear God in heaven please look down upon me and my dad.

Dying this time is indeed painful and wounding it destroys the respect given to our dead.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk
Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans wait for Mnangagwa lockdown decision

2 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Botswana speaks on deportation of Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Buyanga challenges court order

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

Suspected Covid-19 body kept on wheelchair

3 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Concerned Bosso coach speaks

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Alcohol remains banned' Ramaphosa says

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery

4 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 1644 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

6 hrs ago | 1681 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

7 hrs ago | 3955 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

7 hrs ago | 4119 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

8 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

8 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

8 hrs ago | 5029 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

9 hrs ago | 1129 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

10 hrs ago | 6331 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

12 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

12 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

12 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

12 hrs ago | 5039 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

12 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

12 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

12 hrs ago | 3269 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Bulawayo under siege

12 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

12 hrs ago | 656 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

12 hrs ago | 560 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 816 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

13 hrs ago | 473 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 736 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 951 Views

Televised address for Independence

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

13 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days