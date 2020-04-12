Latest News Editor's Choice


ZIM Diaspora launches new fundraising campaign to help fight against COVID-19

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the ZIM Diaspora has launched the ZIM Diaspora Response Fundraising (COVID 19) to support the procurement of PPE, awareness campaign as well as providing necessary support for frontline healthcare workers in Zimbabwe.

The current COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented global challenge, and one for which ZIM Diaspora are striving to raise funds in order to assist in the Ministry of Health an Childcare's efforts to guarantee that all health care professionals are adequately protected from this global pandemic.

The ZIM Diaspora Response Fundraising (COVID 19), has partnered with Tengai Online http://www.tengaionline.com , to raise urgently-needed funding that is looking at providing vital supplies to Zimbabwean hospitals. Tengai Online will be match funding every £10 raised with a pound.

Fundraising is intended to contribute to the procurement of vital personal protective equipment for use in hospitals and therefore we are doing all we can to help health services deliver the best possible care to communities throughout Zimbabwe at this time of extraordinary need.

Now we're calling on our local and global communities to come together to help us fund the solution to the biggest global health challenges facing us today. By supporting this Fund, you will be joining the diaspora community of Zimbabweans and friends of Zimbabwe, united in managing, mitigating, and eventually stopping this virus.

Marshal Gore, ZIM Diaspora Fundraising Co-ordinator, said: "As a Diaspora or global community, we have never faced anything like this. The challenges, both for society as a whole and for us personally are unprecedented. We have embraced shared responsibility to support our government to tackle Covid 19 at this time of great need."  

ZIM Diaspora is committed to working with other patriotic diasporan organisations and friends of Zimbabwe to fund the delivery of PPE to frontline healthcare workers. Join the fight now and help speed up our work to tackle this global pandemic."

How can I help?

Share the news of our work with your contacts

Makea donation to support our PPE fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/zim-diaspora-response-fundraising-covid-19

Thank you for your support with donations

FLOYD F. MUTAMBIRANWA
Head of Communications
Mobile: 07404967775

Source - Floyd F. Mutambiranwa
