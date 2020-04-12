Latest News Editor's Choice


The Plight of A Zimbabwean Woman in a Covid-19 Stricken Country

The Zimbabwe African Womens Union (ZAWU) the ZAPU women`s wing has been following with a lot of pain the sufferings endured by the women during this period of the Covid-19 epidemic. It has to be appreciated that a government that has for decades developed  a culture of ignoring the plight of its citizenry but gets preoccupied by a strong quest to preserve its power at all cost, cannot suddenly find a capacity to confront the devastating effects of an epidemic such as Covid-19.

The Zimbabwean woman was not prepared to comply with the anti covid-19 strategies to combat the spread of the virus. The whole world is crying, shouting and persuading all and sundry. The military have pushed, driven and even assaulted people to STAY HOME.  

There are calls for everyone to keep a social distance. How does a woman who has been surviving on selling fresh vegetables, ordered every morning at 5 o'clock just in order to feed her family, suddenly find alternative ways of survival?

Ever since the lockdown, a commendable move to limit the spread of the deadly virus, women have had to join the youth and the men in long queues that have turned out to be huge crowds of hungry people looking for food. This is an unavoidable breaking of the lockdown rules by desperate women who obviously face death from both covid-19 and the imminent starvation. Social distancing is just not possible hence the spread of the virus is real. The unfortunate story of a 52 year old lady who joined a queue for mealie-meal having been diagnosed positive to the covid-19 virus is a testimony of the plight of many mothers and grandmothers.

We must be hygienic in the combat against the virus. Traditionally women must look for water if there is no water in the house.  Women have had to look for water from every source possible. Staying at home is practically just for the rich who have their own boreholes.  And washing hands after every now and then from a bucket of water carried on a head from as far as 5 to 10 kilometres from home, is just not possible.

Time and again as women we have to beg ZanuPF men since they quickly rush to hijack any aid that touches the ground. The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association alludes to this typical characteristic of ZanuPF pointing out that now they are shamelessly grabbing donated food and distributing to their supporters only. This is our plight as Zimbabwean women.


Source - Jane Mlalazi ZAWU
Most Popular In 7 Days