Zimbabwe @ 40

Opinion / Columnist

Time is the only undisputed variable in life for with each minute that is consumed history is made.When a nation celebrates its birth as we do today,an an opportunity exists to pause and reflect on the journey travelled by the human beings whose experiences during the relevant period define and shape the character of the nation state.Today 18 April, Zimbabwe will turn 40 years old and the question we must ask ourselves is whether the promise of a better and equal life for all its citizens has been delivered. Just like the adage life begins at 40 suggests, is Zimbabwe beginning to live its life or otherwise.Some will argue that Zimbabwe is better principally in that it has been successful in defending the country's sovereignty and independence.Zimbabwe is a geographical fact that existed long before 18 April 1980.To suggest that it this creation of God could be only 40 years could be wild thou,Zimbabwe is defined by its political existence and sovereign foundations.The significance of this special day of 1980 was that henceforth the future belonged to all who chose to be Zimbabwean in the words of the new constitution.When the new flag was raised, freedom, equality and justice for all were expected to be natural outcomes. No one expected that the new journey would be characterized by hypocrisy, sloganeering, limitation on human freedom, poverty, and inequality.The fight for a better and equal Zimbabwe was protracted precisely because the stakes were higher and yet the post-colonial period introduced a new language of power and indispensability of the part of the lucky ones who assumed state positions.The behavior of the state actors has increasingly collapsed the reality of an equal Zimbabwe.It has sunk low to the extent that only the fighters of liberation have and should have a better claim on the right to protect the nation's sovereignty.This has been demonstrated in many ways.We have tough questions to reflect on as we commemorate 40 years of independence.To what extent does national growth and development a result of the decisions, choices and actions of state actors?Zimbabwe must reflect on importance of freedom in creating a society that inspires all.It is such a reflection Zimbabweans have to put on themselves whether they are freer in 2020 than they were in 1980.It is on the question of freedom that Zimbabweans have to ask themselves whether they are freer in 2020 than they were in 1980.Is not contradictory that in a free and independent Zimbabwe 40 years later our political leaders when sick, foreign doctors and hospitals are trusted.This is to suggest that independence has failed to produce institutions and individuals that can secure them.Some would wish to make the point that economic freedom for the majority has been elusive because of the machinations of nameless and faceless imperialists forgetting that concentration of power in a few hands has its own corrosive effect on nation state building.The last 40 years have seen the brain trust being converted into a brain drain.The externalization of knowledge prosecuted by the very people who will on Independence Day ask others to believe in the idea of Zimbabwe when their actions and choices suggest otherwise.The people who propagate the ideology of sovereignty and independence are the very people who dispatch with ease their children to foreign addresses to acquire knowledge.The lifestyle of state actors after 40 years of independence tells of another story.What can be said of the appetites of the few state actors who are in control of the businesses.Independence has brought with it experiences for the few that were unthinkable in 1979.The state has been good to the few and the people who have and continue to pay for the largesse are the majority.It has been suggested that Zimbabwe has made great strides in education, health and other social investments.After 40 years of independence, we are compelled to imagine, for example, what could be in the mind of a person who worked for the last 40 years and is retiring this year.It must concern us that opportunities that 40 years can open for citizens in nation states that are founded on principles that capture the human spirit were squandered and many have nothing to show for the elapsed time.There is no doubt that people would be asked to embrace patriotism, unity and development when the behavior of the state's office bearers would suggest otherwise.When people ask for change they risk being labeled as puppets. What can be said of the appetites of the few state actors who are in control of the business model? If one were to visit their refrigerators, for example, one would be surprised what is preserved let alone what is in their wardrobes.Independence has brought with it experiences for the few that were unthinkable in 1979.The state has been good to the few who have and continue to pay for the largesse are the majority.It is fact that Zimbabwe made great strides in education, health and other social investments but 40 years later the investments are seemingly wasting at the hands of the state actors.After 40 years of independence, we are compelled to imagine, what it could be in the mind of a person who worked for the last 40 years and is retiring this year.We must think of opportunities that 40 years can open for citizens.40 years of independence must demonstrate how a nation states that is founded on principles responsibility and progress can move its people from want to prosperity.It is worrying that such a period has been squandered and have nothing to show for the elapsed time.It is painful that people would be asked to embrace patriotism, unity and development when the behavior of the state's office bearers would suggest otherwise.When people ask for change they risk being labeled as puppets even when it is constitutional given.Many 40 year olds have stories to tell and are indeed independent of their parents.When you get a 40-year old person talking about the pre-birth period then one must know that something is fundamentally wrong in the idea of nation state building.A 40 year old country must account for the years.It is all wrong when they attempt to inspire people on ideas that were relevant before the nation was founded.The custodians of liberation have a lot to explain about their commitment to freedom, for freedom speaks to the success, peace and stability of any nation.As we celebrate the independence anniversary there is no better time to ask whether the promise of freedom has been delivered or not,if not, what needs to be done to deliver the promise.The resources that a future is now premised on are not new.The salvation of this country Zimbabwe has to be found on the creativity and innovation of citizens and less on the benevolence and brilliance of state actors.Feedback: masarataru1@gmail.com/ whatsapp +27619969062