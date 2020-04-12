Is Bulawayo Zimbabwe's epicentre of COVID-19?

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is at the very beginning of the coronavirus epidemic given the low number of tests it has so far carried out and the potential of the disease to spread.As of yesterday morning, Zimbabwe had only tested 1 299 people nationally with 24 people testing positive. Since the start of the testing for COVID-19, most of the cases appeared confined to Harare, but in latest statistics, Bulawayo has emerged as a possible epicentre in the country, recording five cases in a single day on Wednesday to jump to 10 cases in the last week of the 21-day national lockdown.Harare recorded the country's first case on March 20 and now has nine confirmed cases, one behind Bulawayo, which recorded its first case, a fatality only last week. Other provinces with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are Mashonaland East with four and Matabeleland North with one.However, with Bulawayo having jumped 100% to 10 cases in just a day, questions and fears that the city could be an epicentre of the deadly virus in Zimbabwe have risen and expert answers are required to avert panic.That Zimbabwe could be having more unconfirmed COVID-19 cases, owing to lack of rigorous, accessible and decentralised testing, could soon be a reality as current statistics of confirmed cases from Bulawayo show.Bulawayo only started testing for COVID-19 on Sunday and already, there are 10 confirmed cases. What Zimbabwe needed at the start of the lockdown was a World Health Organisation approach which recommends comprehensive measures such as widespread and decentralised testing, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, effective treatment and awareness to prevent the spread of the virus.If more testing had been done, by now, the country was going to be able to declare that it has managed to contain the disease, but as of now, it is not possible to make such a claim considering that out of a population of 15 million, only 1 299 people had been tested by yesterday.Calls by some sections of the society that massive and intensive testing must be carried out are noble and must be upheld if the country has to avert the spread of the virus and contain it.So, we repeat the call, again: more testing is needed not only in the major cities, but even in rural areas and at growth points where people are bound to meet to buy basics.However, staying at home, sanitising and observing social distance are some of the prerequisites that we urge the society and communities to observe.