Bulawayo records surge in visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

The number of visitors to Bulawayo from countries including the United Kingdom where COVID-19 has wreaked havoc has jumped to 1 758 from the 1 125 recorded last week.

This was revealed in a report by Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni dated April 15 on epidemiology and surveillance.

Last week the mayor reported that 1 125 people were received in the city from countries including COVID-19 hotspots, UK and South Africa.

This week, Bulawayo received hundreds of people who were deported from Botswana and are being held in isolation at the United College of education.

"The revised total number of travellers that have come into Bulawayo from areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases and possibly active local transmission is 1 758 from 1 125 reported last week," part of the report read.

"A total of 1 354 (77%) travellers that arrived from COVID-19 affected areas between February and April 2020 have since been followed up by environmental health practitioners in Bulawayo."

The report added: "A total number of 67 people telephoned while 74 had sent WhatsApp messages to the Call Centre requesting for COVID-19 related assistance or information. The follow up of all these have been done. The surveillance is still ongoing."

Mguni said Matabeleland South province sent 192 males to Bulawayo Polytechnic and 100 females to United College of education who were deported from Botswana. he said the area with the highest number of travellers under surveillance was Suburbs in Bulawayo.

"From the spatial map, there has been increased awareness through our health education for the communities to adhere to the lockdown in order to break the chain of transmission," he said.

The mayor said a World health Organisation case definition which includes all age groups is being used.

"The Thorngrove hospital isolation ward is able to cater for 20 to 40 patients, but there is currently a risk of darkness, should there be electricity cuts at night.

"Equipment for setting up the solar power system back up was received on April 10 from a company called Chloride Zimbabwe, and work is ongoing to ensure alternative power for the hospital," Mguni said.

"The isolation ward needs a water augmentation system. Partitioning of the ward to suit COVID-19 was completed on April 9. The citywide clinics have been trained to triage patients, elicit epidemiological and clinical history as well as expedite movements in and out of the clinic."

Mguni said efforts to improve infection control processes were also in place as well as national guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment.

He said areas of possible isolation for mild or asymptomatic cases such as elangeni Training Centre and hillside Teachers' College had been inspected.

The mayor also said as part of efforts to ensure a clean environment, the council conducted disinfection of the central business district and the areas targeted were the Zupco terminus, markets, Tredgold area and spaces where there were usually high volumes of human traffic such as Max Garage, George Silundika Avenue and the Railway Station.

"The amount of chemical used was 450 litres of hydrogen peroxide. The programme is being rolled-out to the western suburbs. It targets shopping centres and termini. Sanitisation of the environment is to complement washing of hands, social distancing, cough etiquette, among others," he said.

Source - newsday
