Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Covid 19 the virus is the clock

3 hrs ago | Views
As we countdown the clock of the lockdown period, President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces a dilemma on whether to stop the clock at the lapse of the 21days or not.
It is evidently clear that the battle against Covid 19 is far from over yet we are a day away from the stop of the lockdown clock.

According to Dr Anthony Fauci a USA immunologist " the virus is the clock "
This is to say that lockdown clock can only be stopped when cases of new infections a falls.
The kinetics of the outbreak can only determine when to stop.

According to Dr Fauci Covid 19 case scenarios have shown that recovery comes at different times for different countries to the extent that no case study is informative enough unless the virus is eliminated.
Zimbabwe has just carried out 2626 tests country wide, with 25 confirmed cases,3 deaths and 2 recoveries.
The rates of testing has been low which makes it extremely difficult to determine if the country is out of danger or not.

The numbers are not representative enough.
This is the dilemma President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces.
If the clocks stops tomorrow does it automatically suggest that we have contained the outbreak.
If it the government decide to continue lockdown what is the cost.
The Covid 19 crisis has a dual cost human and economic.

Economically the lockdown period have had a negative impact thou it is not known how much has been the cost per day,but clearly the longer the economy stays stagnant the dire the problem.
The grand puzzle is how to strike a balance keeping the economy alive while avoiding deaths- with the kind of health delivery system we have how do you manage it.

According to Pamela Ngozo director of Youth Integrated Action on Development and Democracy Zimbabwe  (YIADDZ) extending the lockdown period should be an inclusive decision.

"If extension is to come, the government ought to engage its people",
"This should not be just a case of state intervention, it should be about combined action between various constituencies and actors in the society"

" We need to achieve two things- the President's leadership and cooperation from the social actors, so that we come out of this crisis stronger than we went in, as for the economy we will see" she said.
It is however, imperative to note that Covid 19 crisis should be treated as a natural disaster which must be addressed effectively without looking at the economic cost.

The government needs to roll out massive testing to determine the extent of infections, without which the lockdown option is just useless.

Writing on his Twitter page Tendai Biti noted that the government must test people , quarantine, treat and track all victims of the Covid 19 virus.

The task force on Covid 19 led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has largely been restricted to the urban areas making the bias of their findings urbancentric yet most of the Zimbabwean population is in the rural areas.

Their advice to the President might not be representative enough to inform inclusive decision making process on whether to stop the clock or to extend.

But what is becoming increasingly popular on the various social media platforms is that extension of the lockdown periods should be supported by the roll out of massive testing.

Many countries have gone beyond 50 days of lockdown and in most cases the battle is far from over in China and South Korea where lockdown was lifted there are threats of reactivations and new infections have been reported which makes programming for elimination of the virus more complex.

Source - MLF
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

36 mins ago | 131 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

52 mins ago | 227 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Soldier kills colleague

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Get ready to work, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

ZTV, spare us the torture

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia, as there's clearly nothing for me in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Zacc pounces on Green Fuel truck

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe@40: Still standing . . . going strong

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Let Us All Redefine Our Independence

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mohadi happy with Matebeleland North preparedness

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

'ZRP needs 35k masks per day'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

May weirdos please hold their peace

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Toying with people's lives

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zim @ 40, A New Dispensation that never was minus Mugabe's booming voice

3 hrs ago | 99 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days