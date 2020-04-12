Latest News Editor's Choice


Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

Not so long ago, just before lockdown, a man reported to human resources at his workplace that he was not coming to work because he was experiencing flu and malaria-like symptoms. Because he had not be tested for Covid-19, the human resources manager suggested isolation. She emphasised the need to quarantine alone in the bedroom, preferably asking the wife to move out of the bedroom for a while, so that there was no contact with any other human being. She also suggested the family had to stock up on sanitisers with 70% and above alcohol levels and not use the same bathroom facilities with his family. The man grumbled something and hung up. When the human resources manager (HRM) tried to reach him again thinking the call dropped, the man was not picking up. Very concerned, the HRM looked up the man's address, put on a mask and gloves and drove to the man's residence. When she got there, she came face to face with the reality, that is the reality of the majority of urban dwellers in Zimbabwe. The man rented a room and he shared a room with his wife and three children. A skimpy-looking curtain separated his "bedroom" with the lounge-cum-kitchenette where the children slept. The toilet was outside. They shared the toilet with seven other families renting rooms on this property.

Here is a man who has tertiary education and is hardworking and an outstanding employee at work who cannot afford decent accommodation for himself and his family. Covid-19 hits. It is spreading in leaps and bounds. Communities are told to isolate and practice social distancing as one of the preventative measures. What exactly is the meaning of these measures in countries like Zimbabwe, where the lack of political will, to make policy choices that benefit the majority of the nation has led to the pauperisation of that majority?

Another anecdote is of a young woman who was visiting her family in Zimbabwe from the UK. We shall call her Sekai. A few days after she arrived, Sekai presented flu-like symptoms. Her family opted for self-medication at home. There was no isolation, no social distancing because more than eight people lived in the dwelling. Everyone in the house was sworn to secrecy. The family had heard about Covid-19. They suspected Sekai had the virus as she had recently travelled, but they dared not talk about it to anyone for fear of being shunned within their township neighbourhood. They kept Sekai under lock and key, administering home remedies in the face of Sekai's deteriorating condition. Eventually, Sekai died. A funeral was held and Sekai was quickly buried. Thereafter, they sought help.

Stigma is rearing its ugly head again in infections around Covid-19. Black Africans are social animals. As a result, they do not want to be discriminated against, shunned or isolated. So they will create conditions where they will not experience discrimination even if that situation puts them at risk. A proud people, many Zimbabweans do not want to be buried in a ziplock bag with only 30 people present, and unlike other communities in other parts of the world, Zimbabweans do not want to be cremated. These are real fears and local people cannot be educated out of these fears. These fears are causing denial amongst communities. Because of denial, many from amongst us are allowing our sick people to die in our crowded homes, putting many at risk. After burial, panic is feigned or the grieving are truly panicked, only seeking testing thereafter.

In an article of April 9, 2020 in the UK's Daily Mail, it was reported that the New York City National Guard was collecting at least 250 bodies per day, in homes — victims of Covid-19. This news and graphic details on TV showing how Italy and Spain are reeling under the pandemic in addition to bodies of victims being removed from streets in Equador does not help Zimbabweans deal with their fears. In fact, it is entrenching them. No amount of mobilisation will change how a people feel because communities in crowded settings where there is no privacy tend to be guided by the behaviour of their neighbours towards them and nothing else.

Zimbabweans, amongst other things, value a "dignified" funeral for their own even if in life that person lived like a poor church mouse. Dignified in this case does not include the description above. A couple of days before lockdown, a friend lost a brother-in-law. He was buried in Manicaland. South Africa was already on lockdown and there was talk that Zimbabwe would follow suit. So many people who attended this funeral knew about Covid-19 and how it is transmitted. My friend was proud to announce to me that over 1 000 people followed them to Manicaland for the burial. She was not concerned about the implications of congregating in large numbers like that in an era of Covid-19. To her, the support her family received by people congregating in their hundreds represented a "decent and respectable" funeral.

When the lockdown was announced, all face-to-face educational establishments were closed. Private schools immediately migrated to open learning management systems (LMS) like Google classroom and students at institutions like Peterhouse and Riverton have continued with their classes through online learning. Without Covid-19, these schools generally cater to students who come from privileged backgrounds.

Privilege here means that, at home if Zesa does not deliver electricity, there is either a well-oiled generator to power the house or there is solar or both. Privilege means wi-fi is constantly available. Privilege means, every child in that home has either got a personal computer, iPad, smartphone or all of the smart gadgets. With access to electricity, gadgets and wi-fi, this privileged student can study all night long, have access to the internet at the click of a button and can log in into any LMS where they are subscribed. Access to education for the privileged has not been disrupted. This means that at the end of the year, they are able to write Cambridge examinations and move on to the next levels.

On the other hand, students at public schools throughout Zimbabwe do not have this opportunity. Even if their parents were able to make sacrifices and buy the smart gadgets, where would they plug them? Zimbabwe does not have universal access to electricity. The majority of the public schools are in rural areas where it is not wired. Assuming there was electricity access via Zesa or solar or wind energy, there is the added cost of data. The cost of data in Zimbabwe is prohibitive even if the students were able to tether for wi-fi on their cellular phones.

The progression of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe is unknown. In South Africa they are expecting it to peak around September 2020. Assuming the same is true for Zimbabwe, this means that lockdowns must be extended post-September 2020. This is going to be a wasted year for school-going pupils from schools and families with no access to "things of privilege". The question that begs an answer is: Will Zimsec insist on students across the country writing examinations whose syllabus was not covered in class? How do we define "class" during Covid-19 times? What measures are being put in place by the Ministry of Education to ensure that students do not miss a whole year?

The same is true for the University of Zimbabwe, for example. It has closed for the same reason that other educational institutions have closed. Even if it were to embark on online learning, it will benefit a few students and the majority will suffer. It is inconceivable for them to be seduced into instituting a system that could end up prejudicing some students.

Without a doubt, Covid-19 is pitting the haves against the have-nots. Zimbabwe remains an unequal society and Covid-19 has exposed and heightened the injustice of this inequality in more ways than one.

Source - The Standard
