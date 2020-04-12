Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe should increase local production of raw materials

The president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), Denford Mutashu, says that the shortages experienced by supermarkets and pharmacies should save as a warning to the government to work on increasing local production of raw materials.

Matashu said, "Countries which have domesticated the production of raw materials and aren't heavily dependent on imports are doing better than us.

"Businesses have become too comfortable in just importing raw materials into the country. It is very easy for them to go online and order imports.

"For example, in the agriculture sector people have become comfortable with shopping for raw materials outside the country instead of supporting local production of these materials.

"However, this comfort zone has been challenged by the emergence of the coronavirus, and this should serve as a wake-up call that we need to start investing in local production and also cut imports," Mutashu told the Daily News On Sunday.

Meanwhile, economist Tony Hawkins said the depletion of basic commodities in supermarkets was a result of the reluctance by retailers to re-stock amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Most supermarkets in Zimbabwe rely on imports, and that requires a significant amount of capital in foreign currency.

"The depletion of goods is probably because stores are holding on to their capital and not restocking, as they are not sure when the lockdown will be over and how much they will need to restock after that.

"The other issue is that the countries that Zimbabwe depends on for imports have also declared national lockdowns and this has disrupted the supply chain of basic goods, resulting in shortages," Hawkins told the Daily News On Sunday.

Source - dailynews
