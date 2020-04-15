Opinion / Columnist
Curfew or lockdown
I am a resident of Nguboyenja and I feel this lockdown has now been turned to a curfew by the very people who are supposed to be protecting us.
As of today Nguboyenja is under water rationing but no one is being allowed to go draw water from the many boreholes in the suburb.
People are not even to go to the local shops to buy basics. We don't know who to approach to help us because the president did say we should be allowed to go to the local shops to buy our basics .
God help us
Source - Thulani Siwela
