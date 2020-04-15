Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

57 secs ago | Views
Why my brother? Words fail me. I dont know what to say? I usually have words to describe those that depart this world whom I associate with a lot but this time around, I am not sure where I should start.

Why Gift Phiri? Why my boss? Why my dear Comrade? Who will share with me that laugh, that squicky naughty laugh, that was your trademark? You should have given it to me for the last time before you breathed your last so that I record for memory's sake. Comrade, you have broken my heart to smithereens, pieces that I will not be able to pick and put back together.

I remember those days at Indonsakusa/ Ilanga when we were both trying to find our feet in this thankless profession called Journalism. I remember you in those designer suits as you sat and shared your broad smile when you joined Miriam Madziwa, the then boss at Kindness Paradza's Tribune newspaper.

The smile never faded. It was your trademark. You shared it more at the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ). Not only that, I have tales to tell about you. We thanked Geoff Nyarota for taking us to Botswana for what was a holiday-cum-training. Boy Oh Boy, fun was had. You quaffed that liquor like there was no tomorrow. Remember St. Louis 24?

 I can even tell you that you bought 24 of those cans, yes, four six packs and you quaffed them into the night and the following day. My roommate at Cresta Tapama Lodge in Francistown. By the way Gift, you and I know what the heck happened during that holiday. Remember our agreement...?

 To keep the story for another day. Now that you are gone, Gift, who will help me share the lighter moments of that trip? As I retrace these moments, it is only the heart that can share how I feel at this point. It is as if the whole world has been taken away from me. You were as if you were my brother, blood brother. But it is this thankless profession that brought us together. I will live to share your stories.

 And I know you will be with me as I do this through and through. You have not passed away from us, but you have been promoted to the high heavens. Rest in power my brother. Rest on Peace. Rest in the hands of the Almighty.

 Till we meet again, May God be with you and comfort the family at this sad time. Go well, Gift Phiri! Go well my hero! Go well my brother. Go well my dear friend. I will always cherish the good times we spent together. Rest In Eternal Peace, Gift Phiri...!!!



Source - Nkululeko Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

38 mins ago | 89 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

41 mins ago | 152 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

42 mins ago | 88 Views

Missing granny - please help

43 mins ago | 119 Views

Curfew or lockdown

45 mins ago | 122 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

2 hrs ago | 791 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nurses protest union fees hike

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Banana's son says 'Zimbabwe now banana republic'

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

$100 000 boost for Ekusileni Medical Centre

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ completes validation of blocked funds

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Health workers ready to defend nation

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

EMA warns against hoarding of fuel

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Municipal cops in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mom killed as child mistakes poison for sugar

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Hungry SA based Zimbabweans must go back home, says Zanu-PF spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zanu-PF wings hail independence

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Malaria kills 131 in 4 months

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZBCtv cuts Mnangagwa Uhuru address

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Manicaland residents get roller meal at home

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Botswana helps 255 Zimbabweans come home

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chamisa led council destroys illegal vending cabins, stalls

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Covid-19: Tobacco auction floors to be decentralised

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Justice Malaba orders two-week postponement on court cases

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Fresh headache for Zimbabwe as SADC states deport illegal citizens

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa COVID-19 disinfectant chemicals launched

16 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Zimbabwe should increase local production of raw materials

17 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Kapenta fishing ban lifted

17 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Shops emptying as prices keep soaring

17 hrs ago | 6118 Views

Malaria cases rise in Matebeleland South

17 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to Zimbabweans not to despair

17 hrs ago | 1398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days