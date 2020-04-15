Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is God calling his people to order?

24 secs ago | Views
True to the saying, the more things change the more they remain the same.

In Isiah Chapter 26 verse 20, the Israelites were ordered to remain indoors (lockdown) for a short period of time (quarantine) until God's anger had passed and no one would die.

Surprisingly, those trying to demystify Coronavirus get caught up in the vortex of the plague or any other sweeping 'curse' and perish.

So, is God calling his people to order after a plethora of transgressions? Influenza came, decimated humanity and ended mysteriously. They all come with similar symptoms like flu and leave without bidding survivors farewell.

Is it the evil one trying to win souls by arm-twisting or its the Almighty God reminding us why we were put on earth? To worship and praise him with all our everything in spirit and truth. Remember He is a jealousy God who is slow to anger and very merciful.

The world has 'stopped', Zimbabwe has stopped, immense power at play.

As we 'lock' ourselves in, let's seek God's face and humble ourselves so He can heal our land and deliver us from the evil scourge.

Science is at loss, voodoo 'doctors' are also very afraid. Even the indomitable abracadabra is in hiding.

The 'corona thing' must go.

Thomas Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondorindo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

37 mins ago | 66 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

37 mins ago | 44 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

38 mins ago | 102 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

39 mins ago | 151 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

40 mins ago | 65 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

41 mins ago | 175 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

41 mins ago | 163 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

42 mins ago | 47 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

42 mins ago | 93 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

43 mins ago | 126 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

44 mins ago | 140 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

45 mins ago | 50 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

46 mins ago | 65 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

46 mins ago | 130 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

7 hrs ago | 3807 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

11 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

12 hrs ago | 2728 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

13 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

13 hrs ago | 5263 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

13 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

14 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

15 hrs ago | 2492 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

15 hrs ago | 5887 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

15 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

15 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

15 hrs ago | 2075 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

15 hrs ago | 598 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

16 hrs ago | 1725 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

16 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

17 hrs ago | 5094 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

19 hrs ago | 7370 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

19 hrs ago | 971 Views

Police harass journalist

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

20 hrs ago | 2619 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

20 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 7179 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

21 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

21 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

22 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

22 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

22 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Missing granny - please help

22 hrs ago | 1364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days