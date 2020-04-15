Opinion / Columnist

True to the saying, the more things change the more they remain the same.In Isiah Chapter 26 verse 20, the Israelites were ordered to remain indoors (lockdown) for a short period of time (quarantine) until God's anger had passed and no one would die.Surprisingly, those trying to demystify Coronavirus get caught up in the vortex of the plague or any other sweeping 'curse' and perish.So, is God calling his people to order after a plethora of transgressions? Influenza came, decimated humanity and ended mysteriously. They all come with similar symptoms like flu and leave without bidding survivors farewell.Is it the evil one trying to win souls by arm-twisting or its the Almighty God reminding us why we were put on earth? To worship and praise him with all our everything in spirit and truth. Remember He is a jealousy God who is slow to anger and very merciful.The world has 'stopped', Zimbabwe has stopped, immense power at play.As we 'lock' ourselves in, let's seek God's face and humble ourselves so He can heal our land and deliver us from the evil scourge.Science is at loss, voodoo 'doctors' are also very afraid. Even the indomitable abracadabra is in hiding.The 'corona thing' must go.Thomas Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.