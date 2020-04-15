Opinion / Columnist

Humanity was created free from disease, hunger and injustice.Inflated ego, curiosity and insatiable desire to gain and have more has resulted in us making prisoners of ourselves.What is good for the goose is good for the gander, so the wiseman opined. In the Bible, Leviticus 3 verse 17 God instructed the Israelites not to eat fat, something science is alluding to today.In Leviticus 11 verse 13 God instructed the Israelites not to eat bats, today humanity is grappling with the Coronavirus which is said to live in bats some of which were eaten by snakes that in turn were consumed by man as a delicacy spawning the corona plague.If the alleged 'dinner chain' is true then man is destroying himself. People lived freely in unguarded premises but today its a different story, we put up walls, razor wire, buy guard dogs, fire arms and still spent the night with one eye open for fear of intruders.All the biblical prophecies of old are coming to pass yet some of our Johnny-come-too-late crystal ball alarmists can hardly predict the result in a game of soccer.All that is causing much suffering to humanity was aforementioned somewhere in the Good Book. Man has chosen to stray and be at the receiving end of God's wrath.Today fear has gripped the world, even those in the funeral services are also shaking like the reeds in flooded Limpopo not sure who is next.Anyone can become a statistic.Let's join hands in prayer and find favour in God's eyes.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.